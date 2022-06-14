Former Park City Councilor Tim Henney feted for commitment to affordable housing

Former Park City Councilor Tim Henney was honored for his dedication to affordable housing on Tuesday as the recipient of the Bob Wells award presented by Mountainlands Community Housing Trust. The recognition goes to individuals who understand the importance of affordable housing and have worked unceasingly to support the mission of the organization.

Created in recognition of the late Deer Valley Resort executive’s strong commitment to quality, integrative affordable housing, the award is not given regularly but as a deserving candidate emerges. Henney was selected, in part, because of his eight years of work on the City Council and his ongoing determination to tackle the issue.

“I am very honored and very surprised, it’s a tremendous honor,” he said. “It’s a very important cause. I think it’s, as I said, the most important cause within our community. If we’re going to maintain any semblance of community or build additional community … housing is a way that you actually build community. You don’t get many opportunities to do that in a big, meaningful way. You can do little things, which help, and this community is great at doing the big and the little – but this is the biggest and most significant way to build community and maintain the community we have.”

Henney, who in 2021 did not win a reelection bid for a third term on the City Council, was praised for being undeterred by politics to focus on community needs, like workforce housing. Bob Richer, the Mountainlands Community Housing Trust board of trustees president, acknowledged Henney’s work creating complete communities, rather than destinations for tourists, in the Park City area and said he led to the creation of actual units that had a positive impact on the community.

Richer also read a letter from former Park City Mayor Andy Beerman, who worked with Henney as an elected official.

“A lot of elected officials talk about affordable housing, but few have the grit to make it a reality. Tim is one of those few,” Richer read. “When he was first elected to council, he was passionate about housing and I warned him to manage his expectations. Tim pushed hard for both aggressive goals and direct action. He used his public position to constantly advocate for affordable housing in a more active role by local government.”

Pat Matheson, executive director of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, said he appreciated Henney’s ability to reach the core of the issue, which has led to people actually benefiting from affordable housing in the community. Scott Loomis, who exited the post in April 2021, agreed, saying Henney can articulate what’s needed and then help accomplish it.

Henney spoke of the first time he met Wells, in the mid-1990s, after he purchased a condominium on Royal Street and experienced a maintenance problem. Wells opened the door and from then on, Henney said, he was impressed with the well-respected ski industry figure. Over the years, he came to know Wells as a community builder who was dedicated to workforce and affordable housing.

The award recipient said the recognition brings the story “full circle.” He said after selling his condominium, he moved into his partner’s affordable unit, which helped open long-term housing for at least four members of the workforce at his old place.

Pat Matheson, the executive director of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, left, and Bob Richer, the Mountainlands Community Housing Trust board of trustees president, award recipient Tim Henney, a former Park City councilor, and Scott Loomis, who retired from Matheson’s post in April 2021, pose with the Bob Wells award and plaque.

The topic is something Henney’s passionate about because he sees housing as a critical component of maintaining community. He said those who are opposed to affordable housing need to understand what they’re against and argued renters help integrate people into the community who cannot afford homeownership. Affordable housing also helps promote diversity and inclusion while preventing a “monoculture” that would be “catastrophic” to the Park City area, Henney said.

Growing up, Henney’s family moved around a lot, which led him to become interested in how his parents framed the issue of housing, in terms of choosing where to live and what type of community they wanted to become a part of. After college, he relocated to New York City and experienced the struggles of finding and securing adequate housing. Henney said at times, he had to sleep on a friend’s couch, stay in tiny rentals or commute from his family’s home in New Jersey.

“I’ve been through the ropes and I know what it means to have housing and different forms of housing, and I also know that housing isn’t available to everybody,” he said. “If the free market is allowed to do what the free market does without any guardrails or direction or guidance, only a very small percentage of people will be able to afford housing and you can see that path laid out clearly before us with what’s been going on over the last couple of decades with housing.”

Henney also recognized others involved with Mountainlands Community Housing Trust and those who helped progress the issue regionally. He said it’s “astounding” what’s been achieved.

“The groundwork was laid for decades, but it gained purchase and traction in the last eight years. Look at what has happened with this organization over the course of the last eight years, you should all be extremely proud of yourselves and the good work you’re doing,” Henney said.