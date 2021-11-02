Former Park City driving instructor pleads no contest to sexual battery

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

A former Park City driving instructor who taught thousands of local teens pleaded no contest on Monday to charges stemming from accusations that he inappropriately touched a student during a driving lesson last spring.

Dan Paul Hunter entered into a plea in abeyance in 3rd District Court to two counts of class A misdemeanor sexual battery. The charges could be dismissed if he complies with the conditions set by the court, which include having no one-on-one contact with minors for two years and the payment of restitution not to exceed $2,000.

Officials indicated the restitution, which has totaled $720 to date, was to help pay for counseling for the teen who accused Hunter of touching her inappropriately.

The plea deal also requires Hunter to comply with any treatment recommended by a psychosexual evaluation.

Hunter’s attorney, Jarom Bangerter, said the case was a difficult one for both the defense and prosecution in that there was no physical evidence and no other witnesses.

“It’s a he-said, she-said case, and those are difficult to prove,” he said. “… We’re excited about this deal because it’s going to result in dismissal, an absolute dismissal.”

The incident occurred during a driving lesson in April, according to court documents. A girl, then 17, received a one-on-one driving lesson from Hunter in the hills above Deer Valley Resort. She alleged that Hunter touched her inappropriately three times during the lesson.

She told authorities he kept his arm between her legs longer than necessary as he was adjusting the steering wheel and that he touched her breasts with his forearm twice as he was indicating for her to turn left.

The girl also alleged Hunter made comments that made her uncomfortable, including about a previous boyfriend.

Bangerter has argued in court filings that Hunter’s long track record of teaching Park City-area young drivers shows that he does not have a history of abusing students.

The requirement that he not have one-on-one contact with minors was changed during the hearing from a requirement that he not have “unsupervised” contact with minors. That appears to allow him to continue teaching group driving lessons, though Bangerter said he will not be doing so.

“He is no longer employed as a driving instructor, and he won’t be,” Bangerter said.

Without the plea deal, Hunter faced up to three years in jail if convicted of the charges. The deal also included the dismissal of a third charge with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again.