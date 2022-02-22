Former Snyderville Basin planning commissioner launches Summit County Council campaign

Former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Canice Harte launched a campaign for a seat on the Summit County Council, giving voters insight into one of the first matchups on the November ballot.

Harte, a Democrat, plans to run for Seat E, which is currently occupied by Glenn Wright, who said he is not seeking reelection. His campaign announcement comes days after former Francis Mayor Byron Ames, a Republican, said he would pursue the position.

“I pledge to represent all the citizens of Summit County and to ensure the voices of our community are heard and respected as we navigate the unprecedented growth and change before us,” Harte said in a prepared campaign announcement. “Together we can turn these challenges into opportunities to build a future that respects the unique character of Summit County and maintains our sense of place.”

Harte was inspired to run for the Summit County Council after reaching his term limit on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission in the fall of 2020. He ran for the council against Malena Stevens the same year but lost in the Democratic primary.

He’s continued his community service since leaving the Planning Commission by serving as a board member of the Friends of Summit County Search and Rescue team and as an active member in the unit. He’s also a Rotarian.

Through his work on the Planning Commission, Harte said he realized how welcoming residents are and found the experience to be very rewarding despite its reputation as a “thankless job.” He learned a lot about the development code and land rights during his seven years on the panel, and believes that will be an asset on the council because of how it relates to the issues the community faces.

“I think what it fundamentally does for me, having spent that time there, is allow me to hit the ground running on a number of key issues — but I know there’s still plenty to learn,” Harte said in an interview.

He believes that many of the issues that were a focus in 2020 are still relevant today. Topics like growth and development remain important to the community, but Harte said he’s realized how crucial the public’s involvement is.

He said that with the unprecedented growth in Summit and Wasatch counties, it’s important for elected officials to think regionally and collaborate.

This includes working with residents living in unincorporated parts of the county because they often “get lost in the shuffle,” according to Harte. The County Council takes on the role of acting as both the city and county government in these areas, which Harte said has been at the forefront since his last campaign.

If elected, Harte said that he’ll consider the individuality of each community when addressing county issues like traffic and regional planning, affordable housing, sustainability and improving the economy to create more cohesion. He believes strengthening the relationships between the various communities is essential.

“One of the things I would like to do is to make people feel included in the process and have a voice within their community — I feel like if we could accomplish that, then that would be a huge step in the right direction,” Harte said. “I really want to foster and build great relationships around the entire county, anyone who is a County Council member does not represent one area, you need to represent the entire county.”

Harte became involved in politics in his youth but said he didn’t realize the drive he had to serve others until he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He said the leadership skills he learned in the military helped inform the decisions he made throughout the county on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and will continue to be a guiding force if he’s elected to the County Council.

He promises to be a tireless advocate, if elected, in the community he’s considered home for the past 16 years.

“I am very sincere when I say that my passion for the community runs deep,” said Harte.

The County Council seat held by Chris Robinson, who plans to seek reelection, is also on the ballot this fall.

The filing window for candidates to formally launch bids for office opens Monday and will run through Friday at 5 p.m. More information is available at the Summit County Clerk’s Office’s website, summitcounty.org/281/Voter-Registration-Elections.