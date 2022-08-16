Francis man, West Valley City woman arrested in string of Summit County vehicle burglaries

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people on Friday in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in Francis.

Deputies received several reports last week from homeowners who said personal belongings were removed from their cars overnight, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

One of the first reports on Friday came from a man who said he left two of the vehicles parked outside his home unlocked with the keys inside overnight. He discovered both sets of keys were stolen in the morning. Two firearms left inside of one of the vehicle’s center consoles were also taken.

Later in the shift, deputies were advised a BMW was swerving into oncoming traffic and failing to maintain the lane. Deputies attempting to locate the vehicle discovered it outside of a Silver Creek business. The driver tried to evade deputies for a short time in the parking lot, according to the report.

Deputies eventually stopped the vehicle and took the passenger and driver into custody. The passenger, a 28-year-old West Valley City woman, was found to have several active felony warrants. The driver, a 40-year-old Francis man, also had an active felony warrant.

A search warrant of the vehicle was obtained, leading deputies to discover multiple stolen items, including state-issued driver’s licenses, checks, tools, mail and laptops – including a laptop and alarm protocol material from the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, according to the report. Deputies also recovered a set of handcuffs and a belt knife, which belonged to a former law enforcement officer. A key fob was also returned to a Francis woman who reported her vehicle had been burglarized.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the driver’s residence in Francis. More than 100 pieces of property were recovered, and 48 possible victims were identified, according to the report.

The driver and passenger were charged with multiple felonies.

An additional victim who did not report their vehicle had been broken into was identified on Sunday by deputies. The individual posted about the incident on an online neighborhood forum and a separate victim notified the Sheriff’s Office about the post.

The resident said one of his vehicles was burglarized Thursday night. A teal water bottle and a set of mailbox keys were stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other vehicle burglaries in Francis on Thursday prior to the pair’s arrest, but it’s unclear whether they’re connected: