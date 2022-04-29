Glenn Wright earns Democratic Party nomination but admits it’s a ‘long shot’ he’ll win congressional election

Glenn Wright speaks to Summit County Democrats during their caucus meeting in March at Ecker Hill Middle School.

David Jackson/Park Record

Just days before the candidate filing window closed in April, retiring Democratic Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright agreed to launch a congressional campaign – as long as it didn’t interfere with his county business.

He’s spent the past few weeks meeting with delegates and attending caucus meetings, yet Wright was unsure about his campaign going into the Utah Democratic Convention on April 23. But his hours of work seemingly paid off as Wright beat out the competition and won the party’s nomination in the 3rd Congressional District with around 92% of the delegate vote.

Wright credited his long history in the Democratic Party and with the Utah Association of Counties as part of the reason he garnered so much support. The relationships he’s built through the association have allowed Wright to develop a rapport with conservative communities that he anticipates will be an asset ahead of the general election.

Now that Wright has earned the nomination, he’s focusing on the campaign trail moving into November, while also remaining committed to his duties on the County Council.

The longtime Democrat said he’s planning to visit the congressional district’s boundaries, which includes Summit, Wasatch and Utah counties and covers a large portion of the state stretching from the Colorado border in the east and the Four Corners in the southeast. The district is predominantly Republican, and Wright admits it will be a tricky race.

County Council member Glenn Wright poses for a photo after an interview with the Park Record on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

Park Record file photo

He’s slated to travel to all the counties in Congressional District 3, including Duchesne County, where he wants to hear the community’s complaints about the federal government. Wright welcomes meetings with leaders in the district’s other counties and is planning at least one campaign event with a state House district candidate whose delegation overlaps with the 3rd Congressional District.

Climate and water are key issues for Wright and will be at the forefront of his campaign, though he said he’ll address other topics throughout the race depending on the unique circumstances of each geographic region.

Wright praised the Utah Legislature for trying to improve water resources this year but said there needs to be more effort from the state to fight climate change while considering the unique challenges each county faces when searching for solutions.

“This is only going to get worse. We need to do our part,” Wright said.

He said the Wasatch Back has built an economy based on winter, yet this season was one of the worst on record for snowfall. In 20 years, Wright said, the 2021-2022 winter season could be considered average. That’s why Wright said certain regions need to begin considering ways to diversify their economy.

Specifically, he mentioned an upcoming trip to the Uinta Basin, where an electric vehicle manufacturing plant has been proposed. He said that although the region is one of the state’s largest oil and gas fields, its cost per barrel is pricey compared to other states and countries. But by modifying the industry in the area, Wright said the Uinta Basin can avoid a “boom and bust” economy.

Part of the solution is looking toward sustainable energy and ways to combat climate change, according to Wright.

In coal country, where closing dates for some plants have already been announced, he suggested the community consider attracting solar panel manufacturers to the area. Wright said the Uinta Basin and areas of Summit County could also benefit from converting dead trees that may have been destroyed in forest fires into waste biomass that can be used for fuel.

“There’s a potential economy there,” Wright said.

On the Wasatch Front, air pollution is a top concern among voters, Wright said, and he plans to highlight his experience in promoting lower carbon footprints for new developments. He plans to investigate the other issues affecting communities like forest fires, drought and more.

Wright is also considering issues at the national level.

He said the topic of affordable housing could come up as he argued the federal government needs to reduce the bureaucracy and do a better job of working with municipalities. Wright is also in favor of providing some level of student debt relief and said the United States needs to do more to support Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

Other topics like immigration, abortion and LGBT issues could arise depending on which candidate wins the Republican Party’s nomination. Incumbent Rep. John Curtis will face off against former state Rep. Chris Herrod in a June primary.

Wright said it would be shocking for him to win the general election in November and admits he’s a “tremendous underdog” in the race. Wright estimates the Republican candidate will outspend his campaign 10 to 1. He hopes an effective digital campaign, traveling to meet voters in person and speaking with the local press will help get his message out.

“It’s a long shot, I admit,” Wright said. “I’m in the race to put forth a different and alternative message.”