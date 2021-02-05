Gov. Cox lowers vaccine age threshold to 65 starting March 1
Eligibility also extends to certain medical conditions
Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday that he was lowering the age threshold to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 to 65, starting March 1.
The eligibility extends to any Utahn 18 and older with specified pre-existing medical conditions, including certain cancers, those with chronic or severe diseases or those whose immune systems are compromised.
A full list of the eligible conditions can be found by clicking “learn more” at the Summit County Health Department website, summitcountyhealth.org.
Source: Summit County, data as of Tuesday, Feb. 2
3,100 – doses delivered to Summit County
2,431 – doses administered by the Health Department
7 – days over which the county will administer the remainder of doses
1,467 – future appointments scheduled
700 – appointments already offered to people 70 and older who live in Summit County
1,000 – number of appointments to people 70 and older to be offered week of Feb. 8
3,500 – number of people 70 and older who live in Summit County
2,867 – number of people living in Summit County who have been vaccinated, but not by the Health Department
474 – number of people vaccinated by the Health Department who do not live in Summit County
Individuals should not call the Health Department to make an appointment, according to a prepared statement posted by Summit County.
“Local health departments are currently focused on vaccinating people older than 70. Trying to contact local health departments right now could slow that process down and delay vaccine availability for future groups,” the statement says. “Public announcements will be made when registration opens for these groups later this month.”
The county is nearing the end of vaccinating people in the first phase of eligibility, including teachers and first responders. It is no longer making appointments for those in the first phase and is only scheduling vaccinations for those who live in Summit County who are 70 and older who have pre-existing conditions.
The county anticipates opening vaccine appointments to healthier adults 70 and older in late February. There are approximately 3,500 people in Summit County who are 70 or older, according to county officials. U.S. Census data indicates that there are 5,164 Summit County residents 65 and older.
It is unclear when county officials will start scheduling appointments for those 65 and older, though it appears that will begin later this month to match the governor’s timeline. The appointments themselves are held a week or two after they are scheduled.
County officials have said they are receiving an increasing number of vaccine doses from the state, and their estimated timeline is based on receiving 700 doses each week, up from an average of around 400 doses earlier this year.
