Health Department to offer walk-in vaccines Wednesday on Main Street

The Summit County Health Department is holding a walk-in vaccine clinic at the Treasure Mountain Inn Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Health Department is holding a vaccine clinic for the Park City area’s service industry workers today, with vaccines available without an appointment for anyone who attends.

The clinic is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. at the Treasure Mountain Inn, 255 Main St., and participants do not need to register ahead of time.

The clinic will be offering the vaccine manufactured by Moderna, Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough said.

The goal is to vaccinate people who work in the area’s bars, restaurants and shops, and not just those on Main Street. Bullough encouraged workers at businesses at Kimball Junction and on the East Side to attend as well.

It is part of a broader effort to inoculate groups that haven’t sought the vaccine as aggressively as other groups have. While nearly 92% of seniors age 70 and older are fully vaccinated, for example, that rate falls to 32% for those aged 20-49, according to county data.

In another attempt to access an underserved local population, the Health Department on Monday worked with Nomi Health to offer vaccines to students age 16 and older. That group is only eligible to receive the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, which Summit County does not receive.

Bullough said that if the clinics prove successful, the Health Department will likely pursue more of them in the future. He said the department is trying to remove barriers to receiving the vaccine by holding clinics that are at more convenient times and locations, especially for working people.