Here’s what Kamas City Council candidates think of a proposed 1,600 home development

Developers have proposed a 1,600-home project on some of the unincorporated land in the Kamas Valley, shown. Kamas is considering the proposal to annex about 1,100 acres into its boundaries. I David Jackson/Park Record



Kamas is considering a development proposal the mayor estimates could quadruple the city’s size, and nearly half of the elected officials who will likely decide the issue will be elected Nov. 2.

Developers have proposed building 1,600 homes west of the city on land in unincorporated Summit County they would like the city to annex into its borders. Discussions are set to continue two weeks after Election Day.

There are five seats on the City Council and current Councilors Garry Walker and Allen McNeil will not be on the ballot . Voters will choose between Jessica Allen Bateman, David W. Darcey, Natalie Ruth Souza and Kandilee Sauter to fill those two seats.

The Park Record contacted each to gauge their reaction to the development proposal.

Jessica Allen Bateman

Bateman called the development a “work-through with potential,” and indicated the suggested number of homes is likely a starting point in negotiations.

“I don’t foresee anyone approving 1,600 residences, because that, as it’s been said before, almost quadruples Kamas City,” she said.

She pointed to the High Star Ranch annexation as a successfully negotiated project that clustered development in lower elevations.

“I think it’s key to keep the Kamas Meadows open and to minimize building on the mountain ridges and the mountainsides,” she said.

Bateman supported the idea of Kamas annexing the land so it could control how it would be developed, and said she wanted the view of the S.R. 248 entry corridor protected.

“I think it’s better to have the land and work through the issues that would come up with it than to not have the land,” she said.

She said it was natural for the developer to explore different ways to accomplish the project, including annexing into different cities or incorporating as a new jurisdiction. She expressed doubt the development could incorporate as its own town and said the developer should not pit different jurisdictions against one another.

Bateman also said that water and wetland protection would be key issues.

“I think the Kamas City Council is on the right path in wanting to meet with them and wanting to discuss and work with them,” she said.

David W. Darcey

Darcey indicated the size of the proposed development was too much for the area.

“I don’t feel that, right now, off the cuff, that 1,600 homes are sustainable in this valley,” he said.

He said the project poses significant risk for the city in its potential impacts to the water and sewer systems, as well as the additional work for the police and public works departments.

Darcey said if elected he would put in the effort to see whether the land would be a good fit to be annexed into the city, adding that Kamas would probably be the logical jurisdiction for the development to occur.

He said his priority is to preserve the open space on the Kamas Meadow and the appearance of the entryway into the Kamas Valley.

“The last thing I want to see is when you come over the hill into the valley, ‘Oh, this looks like any other industrial corridor, this looks like nothing special,’” he said, citing as an example the U.S. 40 entry into Heber, which is lined with strip malls.

He said Kamas would likely deal with pressure from many developers, comparing the city to Park City’s position 30 or 40 years ago. He said governments — including cities, counties and the state — should work together to find the best solutions for the entire Kamas Valley.

Natalie Ruth Souza

Souza compared this annexation proposal to the High Star project, lauding the community benefits that project provided, including a well, infrastructure and a spot for a fire station.

“According to the general plan, annexation only works if there’s a significant benefit to the community,” she said, adding that result was achieved after years of negotiation with the High Star developers.

Souza expressed concern about the impact the development would have on the area’s schools and the city’s municipal infrastructure.

“Sewer’s fine now, water’s fine now, but is that the limit?” she said.

She said an expansion of the sewer system is likely going to be necessary, but changes to technology and regulations might make it extremely expensive if a project of this size is built.

She said annexing the land so the city controls how it is developed would have benefits, like making sure the roads are built to city standards and connect where officials prefer, but would come with significant maintenance costs.

As for her preferred vision for the S.R. 248 entryway, Souza said a first priority is protecting the aquifer and water running through the Kamas Meadows and then shaping any potential development around that.

She indicated the council should have a data-driven discussion about the costs and benefits the development could bring.

“Do we want a part of that? I don’t know the answer,” she said. “Depends what benefits they bring into the city.”

Kandilee Sauter

Sauter said she preferred not to offer her opinion about the proposed development, indicating she was still studying the proposal.

“I can’t comment on that yet because I haven’t done my research enough on it,” she said.