Here’s what supporters say is at stake in Summit County’s bond election

The Kamas Meadow is crucial for the county's water supply, advocates say, and integral to the South Summit community's identity. Proponents of a $50 million Summit County bond proposal say the money could be used to protect the land from development.







On a recent rainy morning in Kamas, a group gathered just off the side of Democrat Alley, huddling under umbrellas at a site that overlooked a meandering creek, an expansive meadow and a few hearty cows munching breakfast.

The group was there to discuss their support for Summit County’s $50 million bond proposal to conserve open space, as well as the importance of the Kamas Meadow, a patchwork of private landholdings that stretches northward from S.R. 248 through the Kamas Valley and beyond.

Major tributaries of the Weber River run through the land, which is also home to wildlife, herds of cattle and fertile grassland.

“Not only does it protect our physical health by providing clean drinking water for our entire county, it helps our emotional and mental health as well when you come over the mountain and see these big meadows,” said Doug Evans, former Oakley mayor, water official and current member of the Friends of the Kamas Valley Meadow.

The friends group formed to fight a 2014 proposal to install an oil pipeline across the Kamas Valley and has recently reconvened.

After the soggy site visit, the group headed to the warmth and dryness of Oakley City Hall. Member Jan Perkins spoke about the importance of the water that flows through the meadow, which goes to people who live in the Snyderville Basin and on the Wasatch Front.

“It’s really an issue for everyone,” Perkins said. “If we preserve the land, we preserve the water.”

The county’s proposal is to raise property taxes countywide to create a $50 million fund that can be used to purchase land and development rights and to construct trails or other amenities generally found on open space.

Officials have not identified specific projects but have said the Kamas Meadow and Weber River corridor are particular targets for conservation.

If the bond passes a countywide vote on Election Day it would result in a roughly $45 to $50 annual increase on primary residences worth $685,000, according to the county. The increase would be less for homes with smaller valuations, which includes many homes in South Summit.

Though there have been several open space bonds in the Park City area, this is the first time such a ballot question has been asked of East Side voters.

Officials have heard almost unanimous positive feedback on the proposal in public settings, including from the handful of speakers who, along with about 20 others, attended a County Council meeting Wednesday night in Kamas.

There has not been significant vocal public opposition to the bond, though some have indicated skepticism about the county’s commitment to spending the money on the East Side, suggesting it might instead go to the Park City area, which is seen as receiving the majority of investment from Summit County.

County councilors have acknowledged the money may indeed be spent anywhere in the county but said their intention is to use it primarily to preserve land like what is found on the Kamas Meadow.

Some have questioned whether the tax will be permanent and if the development rights the county purchases from certain parcels of land would be used elsewhere.

Once the bond is paid off, officials have said, the tax would go away. And the development rights purchased using bond funds could not be used in another arrangement.

One of the ways the county is considering using the bond money is by purchasing or contributing to the purchase of a legal instrument called a conservation easement. Those contracts allow landowners to retain ownership of their land and the ability to use it as they have been doing, but extinguish future development rights. The landowner is able to access some of the equity in their land without selling their farm to a housing developer.

Even those with reservations about the bond seem to support the idea of preserving land. They dispute the county’s proposal to the extent that they do not believe it will conserve the land they find important, or the county will pursue projects they do not support.

John Blazzard, a lifelong Kamas Valley resident who has served in local government for years in various capacities, expressed support for the idea of purchasing conservation easements on land owned by farmers and ranchers, but not for using the bond money to buy land for trails or recreation areas.

“I’m all for preserving agriculture open space,” he said. “I don’t think it’s good at all to save land for nothing. … I’m skeptical that the county will step up and preserve agriculture. I think they’ll be spending their time on trails and parkways.”

He, along with others who have spoken during hearings the County Council has held on the subject, have asked for assurances the money will be spent on the East Side and requested officials include binding provisions in the official bond language.

Such language was not included in the bond resolution, which the council passed in August.

Back in Oakley City Hall, members of the Friends of the Kamas Valley Meadow group spoke about development pressures that are threatening the East Side.

David Darcey, a Kamas native who in recent years moved back to the area and is pursuing a seat on the City Council, said he was shocked to see construction work being done on land near Francis that he always assumed was too wet for development.

“I’ve now come to the conclusion that I should never underestimate what lengths a person will go to to develop land,” he said.

The group members spoke about the potential contaminants development could bring, citing septic systems, nutrients from fertilizers and salt from snow plowing. And they indicated more development would lead to increased demand for municipal services, including water systems.

Evans, the former Oakley mayor, said the East Side could learn from mistakes made as the Snyderville Basin was growing, and added that the bond proceeds could guard against overdevelopment.

“What we’re hoping, I guess what our vision is, can we take some of that money and protect these meadows that feed the entire county?” he said. “… Western Summit County sucked the aquifer dry, and East Canyon Creek now is what, a trickle? East Canyon Creek used to be a coldwater cutthroat fishery and look at it now. So now western Summit County has to have their straw in eastern Summit County for water. So if we let the same thing happen here, where are we going to put our straw? Where are we going to go?”