Hideout voters back annexation bid by a 2-to-1 margin

Courtesy of the Town of Hideout

Hideout voters overwhelmingly supported the town’s bid to annex part of Richardson Flat in a referendum that ended Tuesday, clearing a major hurdle in the effort to develop an area that neighboring jurisdictions want to remain open but that Hideout leaders are eyeing as a future town center.

With 74% turnout, 178 Hideout residents voted for the annexation and 87 voted against it, more than a two-to-one margin.

While the voters had the power to end the annexation bid by voting it down, Tuesday’s result does not mean the development will be built as proposed.

A few hours before the election results were announced, a 4th District Court judge struck down the town’s annexation bid in a legal challenge from Summit County. That result will likely be appealed, and it appears the future of Richardson Flat will be decided in a courtroom.

Tuesday’s result shows that Hideout’s registered voters, at least, have an appetite for the town to grow.

Developer Nate Brockbank is seeking to build 600 homes, 95,000 square feet of commercial businesses, a new town hall and other uses on 350 acres of Richardson Flat.

Town councilors last October voted to annex the land in a 3-2 vote, with the promise of an eventual referendum appearing to be a key tipping point.

Four councilors had indicated they didn’t support the plan before Brockbank asked them, in effect, to let the voters decide, after which two councilors switched their votes.

Mayor Phil Rubin has been a proponent of the annexation, saying it is necessary to provide commercial services for the quickly growing area around the Jordanelle Reservoir. Rubin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other town officials have spoken of the need to diversify revenue sources by adding commercial properties and the taxes they generate.

The town began as a housing development and remains almost entirely residential. Commercial taxes are seen as more able to cover the costs of municipal services than residential taxes.

Opponents of the development have frequently decried the way in which the annexation was carried out — with accusations of shady dealings at the state Legislature — but the outcry against the plan itself has been less energetic. It has focused on traffic, environmental and aesthetic concerns. Some have said the development would add traffic to the already congested S.R. 248 entryway and destroy open space on the eastern portal to Park City.

Some Hideout residents, meanwhile, have appeared to support the idea of a grocery store and commercial center closer to their homes than Park City, Kamas or Heber City.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial and do not include provisional ballots or those that the town will receive in the coming days. The Town Council is expected to officially certify the results June 29.

The election was unusual, not just because it was held in the middle of June. The town’s voting ranks swelled in the runup to the election, its clerk said, burgeoning from around 270 to 357. After the polls closed Tuesday evening, the ballots were taken under armed guard from the Hideout Town Hall to Heber City, where they were counted.