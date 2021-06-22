Hideout’s annexation has been overturned in court

A 4th District Court judge ruled Tuesday that Hideout’s annexation was done unlawfully, a decision that will almost certainly be appealed, but the most declarative ruling to date on the legality of the Wasatch County town’s controversial attempt to control hundreds of acres in Summit County.

The ruling came hours before votes were expected to be tallied in a referendum of Hideout residents as to whether they support the proposal to annex 350 acres of Richardson Flat for development.

Judge Jennifer Brown, ruling with Summit County in its lawsuit against Hideout, called the annexation “invalid from its inception,” saying that it was enacted after a crucial deadline last fall had passed even though the Town Council voted before that date.

She said that for an annexation ordinance to be effective it must be enacted and not merely adopted.

She said she expected Hideout would appeal the ruling, something its attorney indicated the town would do, as well.

Neither Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson nor Hideout Attorney Polly McLean immediately responded to a request for comment.

The judge’s ruling apparently hinged on requirements in state code that ordinances must be posted in public places or published in a newspaper of general record before they become law.

Summit County argued, and Brown agreed, that Hideout did not post the ordinance until after the deadline to do so had passed.

Brown said that Hideout did not dispute the facts underlying the case, including when the ordinance was posted, but she said that an appeal court may find that she had erred in her application of those facts to state law.

Before the Utah Legislature passed a law in March 2020, annexing land in a neighboring county required that county’s approval. Legislators repealed that law in a special session later last year, but the law remained in effect until the repeal became effective Oct. 19.

Hideout town councilors approved an ordinance to annex much of Richardson Flat on Oct. 16, hurrying to beat the deadline and holding marathon meetings at which they negotiated significant aspects of the project in open meetings.

But Brown said the ordinance only became effective on Oct. 26, a week after the kind of cross-county annexation the Hideout was attempting had once again become illegal.

Summit County has vigorously opposed the annexation since Hideout officials first announced the plan last July. Developer Nate Brockbank is seeking to annex 350 acres of Richardson Flat into Hideout to develop 600 homes, nearly 100,000 square feet of businesses and a new town hall and community center.

If Hideout annexes the land, it would be able to control how and whether it is developed. Summit County plans for the land to be very low density development or retained as open space.

There are several pending lawsuits that can affect whether the annexation occurs, but officials have indicated this lawsuit was central.

If Brown’s ruling is upheld in appellate court and the ordinance is judged to be unlawful, Hideout would need to pursue the annexation under current state law.

Legislators made the process of cross-county annexation easier in the last general session, county officials have said.