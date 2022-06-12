High price of gas won’t deter Park City visitors this summer

The price of gas increased an average of 15 cents per gallon at seven gas stations in the Park City area between June 6 and June 10. Despite the gas hike, the Park City Chamber/Bureau anticipates a summer season comparable to last year based on projected lodging numbers.

David Jackson/Park Record

Despite the rise in gas prices and inflation, travel demand is up across the nation – and the Park City Chamber/Bureau anticipates a summer tourism season comparable to last year.

Every gas hike is different, making it hard for tourism experts to predict future behaviors based on the past, but the $5 a gallon cost isn’t expected to affect upcoming visitor numbers, according to Dan Howard, vice president of communications at the Chamber/Bureau. A May 31 occupancy report covering the next 60 days found that at least half of the days had higher projections on the books than in 2021.

“In this case, there’s a lot of pent-up demand for travel, and that’s just coming out of COVID. People have been expressing strong needs to travel and you’re seeing that in Airbnb performance and we just read that Walmart, their highest-selling item right now is suitcases,” Howard said. “The fact that airline prices are so high isn’t preventing people from traveling from where they want to travel. I think that’s very specifically because of this unique period where people have been dreaming of traveling. I think that this summer, they’re going to regardless of the price of gas.”

Howard said many people have been saving up for a trip throughout the pandemic and he doesn’t think the cost of gas will change their plans based on advanced booking data. Last summer, Howard said, the city experienced economic success, but with rising coronavirus cases and increasing inflation, the Chamber/Bureau didn’t know what to expect in 2022.

The most recent pre-booking numbers show a strong desire to travel to the Park City area. There is projected to be between 24-56% occupancy in June and July, which is similar to last year’s data, according to a Chamber/Bureau report. Airbnb also reported a 70% jump in revenue from the increase in reservations across North America.

Many regional travelers will likely come to Park City, as well as tourists from Idaho and Arizona. Californians have also shown interest in the community. Howard said these visitors are more likely to fly rather than drive to Utah as they may have in the past because of the cost of gas, particularly on the West Coast. The price of gas increased an average of 15 cents per gallon at seven gas stations in the Park City area between June 6 and June 10.

And the possible decrease in visitors driving aligns with a new Chamber/Bureau campaign to promote sustainable travel to visitors and Parkites.

Howard said they’re asking everyone to demonstrate care for the environment, which includes trail usage, looking out for wildlife and using public transportation or e-bikes to take more vehicles off the roadway. The Chamber/Bureau’s website includes a list of resources to help guests find ideas for car-free getaways, nonvehicular transit and ways to enjoy recreation without adding traffic.

Tourists are typically receptive to feedback and direction from the Chamber/Bureau, Howard said, which makes it easier to avoid congestion. But the campaign is something for residents to consider, too. Parkites are also encouraged to help give tourists the kind of welcoming experience they’d want to have when visiting a new place.

“It’s focused on trying to make a footprint of travel smaller,” he said.

While there are challenges associated with tourism, a strong summer season helps keep hospitality employees working and small businesses in town open. Howard said there was a time when the mountain resorts closed for the season in April and many establishments were forced to halt business temporarily. Now, the Park City area has found a healthier way to operate.

“It’s very important that we keep a certain level of tourism in order for the town to succeed. Last summer was a really strong summer so if we come even close to where that was, everyone should be very grateful for that level,” Howard said. “A lot of destinations are starting to come back and ask for tourists to look at them. We’re competing for that summer visitor with a lot more places now than we would have maybe a year ago.”