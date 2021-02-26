High-speed chase through Kamas Valley ends with arrest

A high-speed chase on Thursday ended at a Jordanelle Reservoir overlook. Deputies arrested the driver in a nearby subdivision after he ran from the scene.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office

Normally a site of serenity, the Jordanelle Reservoir overlook on S.R. 248 was briefly the scene of chaos Thursday when a stolen vehicle careened into a parked car and the wanted felon driving it jumped out and began running through a nearby subdivision.

When Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him on a nearby street, it was the culmination of a high-speed chase that tore through the Kamas Valley and involved law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

The incident began Thursday morning, when deputies received word that the man, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, was going to be visiting someone in the Kamas Valley, Wright said. The rendezvous occurred later that afternoon, and law enforcement personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Kamas Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol, were waiting there to arrest the 36-year-old East Carbon man.

Court documents show he was wanted on suspicion of charges related to a separate vehicle theft.

When the man saw police, he fled the scene, Wright said, reaching speeds of 110 mph as he eventually drove onto S.R. 248 westbound toward Park City.

Just west of Democrat Alley, Wright said, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper laid down spike strips and successfully spiked the tires of the sedan the man was driving.

The man continued driving for a few miles on deflated tires until swerving across lanes of traffic and slamming into an SUV parked at the overlook. The foot chase began shortly after.

Wright said the vehicle the man was driving was also stolen, and that the man was booked into the Summit County Jail.