High Valley Transit District awarded millions in state and federal funding for crucial projects

The High Valley Transit District has been awarded millions of dollars in state and federal funding to ensure two crucial infrastructure projects are completed.

The Utah Transportation Commission awarded Summit County and the High Valley Transit District $40 million for major work on the bus rapid transit project on both sides of S.R. 224 and the transit district’s new operations and maintenance facility.

“High Valley Transit is so grateful to the Utah State Transportation Commission for its support,” High Valley Transit District Board Chair Kim Carson said in a prepared statement. “This money for the S.R. 224 BRT will allow us to continue progress on this critical project that will improve safe and timely movement through the S.R. 224 corridor, increase access for underserved neighborhoods and low-income populations, and provide significant environmental benefits.”

The current High Valley Transit District operations at the Ecker Hill park-and-ride. The transit district will receive millions of dollars in state and federal funding for two projects, including around $8 million to help construct its new headquarters near Home Depot off U.S. 40. The estimated $22 million project includes a maintenance shop, an administrative building and a bus barn.

David Jackson/Park Record

Of the funds, $30.3 million is allocated to the S.R. 224 project, making it the largest single grant Summit County has ever received, according to a media release. The project was estimated to cost around $50 million in September 2021 and would construct designated public transportation lanes in each direction of S.R. 224 from Kimball Junction to Kearns Boulevard. The lanes can only be used by transit or emergency vehicles and school buses, which will allow the vehicles to travel past traffic with fewer stops.

The project will also create two new transit stations, provide upgrades to three existing stations and allow for operational improvements at intersections along the route, according to the media release. The project’s goal is to provide “frequent, fast and reliable transit service to the county” and improve the functionality of S.R. 224 for all motorists.

Around $8 million of the remaining funds will help construct the new High Valley Transit District headquarters, located on eight acres near Home Depot off U.S. 40. The location was chosen to help the transit district serve the entire Wasatch Back.

The plans include building an 11,000-square-foot maintenance shop, an 18,000-square-foot administrative building and a 31,000-square-foot bus barn with a price tag totaling an estimated $22 million. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission accepted a conditional-use permit for the facility in late February.

The High Valley Transit board of trustees previously approved borrowing up to $18 million against sales tax revenue bonds to pay for the project on its own, if necessary.

The remainder of the state and federal funds, around $1.7 million, will be used to purchase vehicles to expand the transit district’s electric fleet.