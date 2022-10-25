Highland Flats proposal could be amended for senior housing

ColBreen, the developer of a proposed large-scale affordable housing complex on 41 acres of undeveloped land across from the Highland Estates subdivision, boundaries shown in red, is expected to introduce amendments to the project with the goal of earning future approval.

David Jackson/Park Record

The developer of a proposed large-scale affordable housing complex deemed unacceptable by county officials and Highland Estates residents is expected to introduce amendments to the project with the goal of earning future approval.

The Summit County Council on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a work session to discuss alternative ideas for the Highland Flats project. The applicant, ColBreen PC LLC, sought to build a 27-building, 410-unit complex on 41 acres of undeveloped land across from the Highland Estates subdivision on Highland Drive last year, but is now considering new uses for the site – with one possibility being transitional living and senior housing.

“ColBreen has remained with an ear to the ground of what the West Summit County economy AND current residents need … ColBreen has continued to actively work with staff to better understand the needs of Summit County to amend the original presented plan of workforce and affordable housing,” an applicant letter included in a Planning Department staff report said .

The developer didn’t provide much information about how the project could change under the revised request. It’s unclear, based on the staff report, if the entire parcel would be used for transitional living and senior housing or if age restrictions and affordable housing elements will be put in place for certain buildings. The County Council is being asked to provide feedback about the idea of senior housing at the site. The discussion could help the developer consider new ways to use the site to better suit the community and to improve the neighborhood and local economy, according to the staff report.

Adam Breen, a development partner, was not available for an interview before the time of publication. He said in an email he hopes the updated proposal will incorporate additional needs of the surrounding community.

The project has been highly criticized since it was filed in the fall of 2020. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission in March of 2021 forwarded a negative recommendation to the County Council because of the proposed location. That August, the panel gave a tepid response to the proposal and indicated it was unlikely to earn approval, though a vote was never held.

Planning Department staffers in December advised ColBreen of a possible meeting with the County Council at the start of the new year, where they could make a decision on the project. The developer asked to wait until the spring of 2022 and later requested a meeting, which took place in March, to discuss affordable housing from a statewide perspective as the Utah Legislature debated, and later passed, several bills, and to learn about the West Side’s needs.

Colbreen is requesting the land be rezoned from a rural residential designation to a community commercial zone under the most recent proposal, according to senior planner Amir Caus. The current zoning allows two homes to be built on the land, while the developers initially asked for more than 400 apartments. The plan designated 144 units for people earning 80% or less than the area median income, or about $67,000. The developer also planned to cap the rent of a one-bedroom apartment to between $628 and $1,046 a month for people earning 30% to 50% of the area median income, or about $25,000 to $42,000.

Some county officials praised the project for its affordable housing efforts, but said it faced significant hurdles to be approved. Community members opposed to the project have expressed concerns about traffic, the effects on neighboring home values and its overall location. The most common theme throughout the meetings was that the project did not belong at the parcel near the intersection of U.S. 40 and Interstate 80.

ColBreen has acknowledged the challenge, but anticipates that information obtained through previous Planning Commission and County Council sessions as well as community outreach, public events and economic forecasts may aid their proposal.

The County Council will not vote on the project following the discussion. The panel could ask the developer to craft a revised plan and present it to the Planning Commission for consideration, Caus said.

The Highland Flats project isn’t the only proposal that’s provoked discontent among nearby residents.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission on Tuesday was expected to continue discussing granting a conditional-use permit for a proposed residential treatment and social detox center, known as the Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility, in the former BeeHive Home on Highland Drive.

The panel delayed a vote during the Oct. 11 meeting to review local laws.

Those opposed to the project have concerns about density and security at the facility, while those in favor highlight the need for more treatment options in Summit County. Wasatch Crest officials maintain the center meets best practices and county behavioral health officials agree it “checks all the boxes.”

If the project is approved on Tuesday, the Summit County Council will have the final say.