Highland Flats senior housing proposal garners mixed reactions

David Jackson/Park Record

An amended proposal to develop nearly 41 acres near the intersection of U.S. 40 and Interstate 80 could help address Summit County’s limited senior housing supply, but the project faces significant challenges in earning approval.

Highland Flats project applicant ColBreen PC LLC met with the Summit County Council on Wednesday to discuss alternative uses for the site, where the developers now propose building transitional living and senior housing. County officials seemed receptive to the idea, however, they warned that concerns raised last year about density, traffic and location remain.

“It’s easy for us to speculate that those neighborhoods aren’t going to like a tenfold upzone,” Chris Robinson, the chair of the Summit County Council, said. “I think there’s a threshold question of how can we, as a Council, in fairness, say to that neighborhood that the premises upon which they’ve lived, and acquired and based their life decisions on, are going to be totally upended and we’re, all of a sudden, going to change the zoning dramatically … In this case, I think that you have a real challenge and I don’t know how to solve it for you.”

The original site plan, which received negative criticism from county officials and the community, included a 27-building, 410-unit affordable housing complex on two parcels across from the Highland Estates subdivision on Highland Drive. The amended project is still in the early stages, but would consist of a gradual development approach and less density – at least in phase 1.

The developer, which is a partnership between Breen Homes and the Colmena Group, proposes updating the plan to include four levels of service, including independent and assisted living, memory care, transitional housing for people 55 and older and workforce housing. The complex would include market-rate housing and other community amenities for seniors.

Nate Bullen, a development partner, said the updated proposal will reduce traffic and the need for parking from the original plan and provide quality housing for seniors and employees. He also emphasized the phased approach to the overall parcel.

ColBreen owns a nearly 16-acre parcel on the property while the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City owns the other 25-plus acres. Bullen and his business partner Adam Breen did not address the relationship between the project and the church.

However, they said they would start by building at least 100 units on between 5 to 8 acres. Bullen said there is demand for 180 units across all four levels of care. Most of the residences would be set aside for transitional living, while the fewest, around 20%, would be for more involved care.

A senior housing survey organized by Leadership Park City Class 28 found that 93% of seniors don’t want to leave Summit County when they start to need assisted or independent living services. While most respondents said they will need care at some point, the survey determined there is a significant shortage of senior housing stock.

The developers said the senior housing plan is still being crafted and could not provide details about what future phases would look like. Breen said it’s unknown what the community will allow and they are open to discussion. He added they plan to argue any increased density would benefit the community.

County Councilor Roger Armstrong was open to the idea of senior housing at the Highland Flats site. He said the location might be better than the Gillmor property, which has been a suggested site for a continuing care retirement community facility, but highlighted concerns about traffic. Armstrong also expressed worries about what he characterized as a “black box” looming over the project.

“When you see the work initially, I think that troubles me more than anything,” he said. “If that winds up being the entire campus … initially 100 units on 5 to 8 acres, I’m not sure what that means on the other side.”

County Councilor Doug Clyde recognized the dynamics of the project have changed with the senior housing element but agreed with Armstrong that 400 units is too much. County Councilor Malena Stevens was primarily concerned with road access and traffic. She appeared interested in hearing a more detailed proposal.

County Councilor Glenn Wright suggested the developers consider using the land for the construction of private homes, which could sell for millions of dollars. The partners said they want to use the land for an operational business rather than real estate. The current zoning allows two homes to be built on the land.

The amended plan was inspired by an economic outlook of Summit County, conversations with advocacy groups such as the Gray Ribbon Housing Committee and the overall need, according to Bullen. He said the Colmena Group has worked on seven senior housing projects throughout Utah, including the Legacy Village of Sugar House in Salt Lake City, and in Colorado and Nevada. He estimated they’ve built over 1,200 units in total.

Robinson was candid in stating the change in density is too extreme and unfair to the neighborhood. He said the developers must justify the upzone, which requires them to provide a countervailing public interest to earn project approval.

The developers, however, were undeterred. They were determined to have an open conversation with the County Council to learn what it would take to move forward.

“We want to be on the same page,” Bullen said. “We’re patient, we’re young and we want to do what’s best for that piece of land over time. We feel like it’s a piece that can be developed and benefit the community, we really do. We’re not just going to leave it and not work on it.”

ColBreen will likely have to go through the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission process, which includes public hearings before a recommendation is issued, if they resubmit a proposal, as it will be different than the affordable housing complex site plan.

The Planning Commission in March of 2021 forwarded a negative recommendation for the Highland Flats project to the County Council.

The developers did not indicate when they would have a plan together for review.