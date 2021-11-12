Housing and commercial development proposed on Rasmussen Road

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

Three years after a development firm’s plan to create a mixed-use neighborhood on Rasmussen Road in the Snyderville Basin fell through, another developer is proposing to build a project at the site.

A preliminary proposal by Crisco Development, LLC, a Park City firm, envisions a development with 143 multi-family rental units and 18,000 square feet of commercial space, which would include space for nonprofits. There would be structured parking under four of the apartment buildings, which would have a total of 112 units.

In addition, the project — called Lincoln View — would be transit-oriented, provide access to public trails and have a “robust” recycling program, according to the developer’s proposal.

Snyderville Basin Planning Commission members were given a presentation of the proposal Tuesday at a work session. An application has not been submitted yet and no action was taken by the panel.

The site is a 22.7-acre parcel at 2400 W. Rasmussen Road that is north of the Park City RV Resort and south of Summit Self-Storage. Crisco Development proposes to use 6.7 acres for development and dedicate the rest for open space.

The zoning on the property would have to be changed from rural residential to neighborhood mixed-use for the master planned development, according to a Summit County Planning Department report.

The development would have a variety of unit types. Most units would be one- or two-bedroom apartments, while a few would have three or four bedrooms. All of them would be for rent except for Habitat for Humanity townhomes.

According to the presentation, 32 of the units would be rented to people whose income is 50% of the area median income (AMI) and another 24 would be rented to people whose income is at or less than 50% of the AMI, with some of them as low as 25%. An additional 40 apartments for rent and seven townhomes for sale would be for those at 80% of the AMI.

“That’s a huge benefit to the community,” said Vincent Crisione, Crisco Development’s owner, of the amount of affordable housing in the plan.

The presentation lists as partners that would benefit Lincoln View and the greater Park City community as Habitat for Humanity, Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, Recycle Utah, Summit Community Gardens, Spoil to Soil, PC TOTS, EATS Park City, UCNS – Utah Equitable Transit Oriented Development Loans, Basin Recreation and other nonprofits.

Potential hurdles to approval of the plan are the traffic that would be added to the area and the amount of parking that would be needed for the development.

Another barrier could be Policy 2.3 of Snyderville Basin’s General Plan. The plan guides future land uses and the policy was designed to stop any new entitlement beyond base zoning until existing entitlements are “significantly exhausted” or unless there is a compelling countervailing public interest.

Red Gate Properties, LLC, a Salt Lake City-based development firm, submitted an application in 2017 for a rezone of the parcel so it could build 108 multi-family units and 8,200 square feet of neighborhood retail there. Under the proposal, 40% of the units would have been affordable housing.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission members decided Red Gate’s commitment to affordable housing produced a sufficient countervailing public interested and voted unanimously in January 2018 to forward a positive recommendation to the Summit County Council for the rezoning request.

But the Red Gate developers decided in spring 2018 to no longer pursue the project. They had been unable to finalize purchase of the land and were concerned about the impact of long-range plans by the Utah Department of Transportation to build an interchange near the proposed development.