How will Summit County move forward with proposal to develop Tech Center site?

The Summit County Council and the county Planning Department will adopt a new process moving forward for the proposal to develop the Tech Center site in Kimball Junction. The officials are aiming to increase transparency surrounding the process and improve the public’s ability weigh in.

The decision comes after a group opposed to the developer’s most recent plan for the site, The Friends of Summit County for Responsible Development, asked in January to address the elected officials at Wednesday’s meeting. The council initially welcomed the discussion but later called the discussion off.

Community Development Director Pat Putt said all entities, from the county and community groups to the developer, Dakota Pacific Real Estate, agree that there’s a need for transparency and public engagement.

Moving forward, Putt’s office recommends Dakota Pacific work with the community to create a revised proposal for the Tech Center project. The developer announced in December that it would pull its most recent plan — which included 1,100 residential units, a hotel, office space and commercial space — and amend it following intense opposition from community members.

The county has not received a new proposal from the developer yet, but when it does, the Planning Department will schedule work sessions with the County Council so the elected officials can understand the proposal and discuss the changes in a public setting. No public comments are permitted during a work session, as the elected officials are not being asked to take action, but public hearings will be held following the sessions.

The council would then consider the community’s input and make a final decision on Dakota Pacific’s proposal.

“I know it seems fairly straightforward but there’s a lot of community interest … (this process) involves fair, open, transparent review of the project,” Putt said. “Everyone’s reviewing the new information together at the same time, there’s no advanced knowledge or plans floated — everyone is seeing it for the first time.”

County Council Chair Chris Robinson agreed with this approach because the Dakota Pacific proposal is apt to change and the hearings will allow councilors to manage that.

“One point I’d like to emphasize is that until Dakota puts forth a new plan, I’d like to have comments on the new plan, not the old plan,” he said.

It was previously suggested that Robinson and Councilor Roger Armstrong form a subcommittee with the developer and the opposition group to engage in discussions, but Planning Department staff do not recommend that course because third-party groups can only participate with the consent of the applicant, Dakota Pacific. This may give some community entities more say than others that are not allowed to participate in a meeting.

Dakota Pacific may still meet with community groups on its own — and officials confirmed the developer has had at least one meeting with Friends of Summit County group — to develop a new proposal but councilors will not be a part of those meetings.

Councilors will only become involved once a new plan is submitted and it’s introduced in a work session. If either group reaches out to the elected officials to share what was discussed during a meeting, the elected officials are advised not to read the correspondences and to forward them to Putt’s office until they can be reviewed in a public meeting.

“Don’t read or respond to them until they’re presented to everyone,” David Thomas, the county’s chief civil deputy, advised the officials during Wednesday’s meeting. “Part of the problem is that under the process that we have under state law, you have public hearings, and what we don’t want to do is create everything as a public hearing — an ongoing two, three months long public hearing.”

Before the December meeting, all communications from the public were posted on the county’s website and sent to the applicant.

Mitch Solomon, a leader within Friends of Summit County for Responsible Development, told The Park Record in an interview that the opposition group felt that there was good conversation about transparency during Wednesday’s meeting. The group was disappointed, however, that the elected officials neglected to address a number of concerns and requests the group outlined in a January letter to the county. The group believes these issues need to be discussed regardless of Dakota Pacific’s forthcoming proposal because of the community’s overall growth.

“There was no discussion of a development moratorium, which we believe is absolutely essential so that we can bring growth under control, and is broadly supported by the community,” Solomon said. “Nor was there any discussion of conducting a fiscal impact study on the project, requiring Dakota Pacific to update their traffic studies which are out of date, or requiring that they mitigate all traffic impacts simultaneous with — not after — their construction of new uses. These are critical items that the county needs to take seriously, and so far we have not seen them do so, which is both disappointing and concerning.”

The Planning Department has not received a timeframe for when the developer will submit an amended application. Robinson said he’d like to see something from Dakota Pacific soon to keep the momentum from the previous discussions going. Likewise, Solomon hopes councilors don’t wait to act on his group’s requests.

Those wishing to provide input on the matter are asked to contact Putt by email, pputt@summitcounty.org , or the county’s general email publiccomments@summitcounty.org .