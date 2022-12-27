Incoming winter storms create uncertain snowpack conditions

An “unsurvivable” avalanche was triggered within Park City Mountain resort boundaries on Dec. 3., but the area had not yet been opened. Avalanche danger for Salt Lake and the Park City area was considerable as of Tuesday. Conditions are expected to change over the next week as winter storms roll in.

Courtesy of the Utah Avalanche Center

Backcountry conditions, much like the weather forecast in Utah, are expected to change over the next week as winter storms travel throughout the Wasatch, bringing an increase in wet weather – and danger.

Avalanche danger for the Salt Lake area mountains has switched between considerable and moderate over the past few days as temperatures have fluctuated, but officials with the Utah Avalanche Center expect danger will rise as the latest storms roll in.

“We’re sitting in a place where we have three storms lined up right now, the popular phrase that people like to use is atmospheric river, so we have three of those stacked one right after the next and because of that, the snowpack in terms of what we have on the ground, we’re looking at additional 10 inches of water weight, which could be up to 100 inches of snow in select locations if everything comes to fruition,” said Dave Kelly, a forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center.

He continued, “The avalanche conditions kind of rise and walk in step with the weather.”

Officials expect the first of the three storms, which was forecasted to start mid-day Tuesday and last through Thursday, to carry additional uncertainties because of its warm temperatures. The freezing level is expected to be higher, which means there are increased chances of rain for this time of year – adding to the complications, Kelly said.

The Utah Avalanche Center predicted around 8 to 12 inches of snow by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, when avalanche danger was considerable, with temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees. Precipitation is expected to be heavy at times.

Officials remain concerned about a persistent weak layer, made up of weak, sugary snow, affecting a significant area of north-facing terrain. Slopes facing other directions are also experiencing this layer, but the danger is moderate. It’s expected to increase as the aspects are loaded with new snow from the storms, according to Kelly.

“The places that are of most concern to me are the areas that had a stronger snowpack,” he wrote in his Tuesday forecast. “These are the slopes that will hold more water weight before they avalanche much wider and deeper. These will be unsurvivable avalanches. The uncertainty lies with how quickly or slowly we get new precipitation.”

The variability between the rain/snow line is also a concern. Kelly said wet snow can cause loose avalanches at mid and low-elevation areas, while he is similarly concerned about how the snowpack at lower elevations will handle rain as temperatures hover around freezing. Officials hope this will become less of an issue as conditions even out.

Wind-drifted snow is a third concern. Slabs, which occur when a strong layer of snow sits on top of a weak layer, will likely form as snow falls and strong winds, around 60 mph, gust in from the south and move the powder around, according to Kelly.

The snowpack and backcountry conditions are expected to improve, but it takes time. Frequent, regular snowfall is needed to help bury persistent weak layers.

“This storm coming through, expecting to see stormy weather for the next week, is something that could help to improve the snowpack in the long run, but for the short term it’s going to raise the avalanche danger,” Kelly said.

He said the biggest unknown is how the weak layer will handle the influx of new precipitation, noting that the snowpack along the Park City Ridgeline is different from the snowpack in other areas of the state.

People are reminded to pay attention to the avalanche forecast, which is updated daily, for the most recent travel advice and danger ratings as conditions change over the next few weeks. Users are also encouraged to make sure they have the proper training and equipment when traveling into the backcountry, such as a beacon, shovel, probe and partner.

The avalanche forecast and additional information can be found at the Utah Avalanche Center website, utahavalanchecenter.org.