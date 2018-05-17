Informal gatherings with Summit County Council to resume

Summit County Council members are continuing their ongoing effort to make themselves available to their constituents to talk about relevant issues by hosting the informal gatherings known as "Conversations with Council" later this month.

Summit County residents will have three opportunities to sit down with members of the County Council to discuss community issues while having a cup of coffee or some breakfast. Staffers from the planning department, as well as officials from various other departments, are also expected to attend the gatherings.

The County Council was scheduled to hold the informal gatherings on Tuesday, May 22, Thursday, May 24, and Friday, May 25, from 7 until 9 a.m. at Breakfast at Dana's, Denise's Home Plate, and the Mirror Lake Diner, respectively.

Similar gatherings were held most recently in the fall and in previous years, according to Krachel Greenwood, Summit County's public information officer. The discussions were initiated to provide people with an open forum to learn more about and comment on relevant issues. No decisions will be made during the discussions, which are not required to be noticed as formal meetings.

"All feedback has pointed to this being a great opportunity where the public has complete and open access to Council members," she said. "People have loved having that open forum to ask questions where there wasn't an agenda. What we saw the last time around was people tend to come out and talk about what is on their mind and what is currently going on."

Officials expect the conversations to revolve around topics such as spring construction, mental health issues and the potential for the County Council to impose additional taxes to fund transportation-related projects. She said the discussions will likely depend on the part of the county where they are held.

Recommended Stories For You

"There could be some talk on the East Side of the further development of Chalk Creek Road and maybe even some discussion on the Kimball Junction Master Plan or the construction of roundabouts in the (Snyderville) Basin," she said.

Only two Council members are expected to attend each gathering to avoid forming a quorum. Greenwood said the intent was to make the conversations feel informal.

"We want them to be approachable and part of that is lets not make this something that has to be noticed as a formal meeting," she said. "But, all five members are participating. We want to get out and hear from everyone, which is why we have chosen three locations. We want to keep them small enough so everyone feels like they have a chance to speak. We are trying to get out to various communities."

Council members are expected to attend the following gatherings:

May 22 — Roger Armstrong and Glenn Wright

May 24 — Kim Carson and Doug Clyde

May 25 — Chris Robinson and Doug Clyde

Wright said the gatherings feel more personal and allow the public to have a longer, more intimate discussion with Council members. He said those who attend are able to come and go as they please.

"It is easy for people to come to these smaller sessions," he said. "I think it is less intimidating. I really enjoy it because there is a lot of back and forth. I think we get a better idea of what the pulse of the community is when we are at these morning gatherings."