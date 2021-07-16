Interstate 80 in Kimball Junction is being reduced to one lane westbound on Friday

Crews are warning of traffic delays this weekend as they reduce Interstate 80 to one lane of traffic for a construction project.

Courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect traffic delays this weekend while crews reduce westbound traffic on Interstate 80 to one lane between U.S. 40 and Kimball Junction.

The work is slated to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 5 a.m. Monday morning, according to a prepared statement from the agency.

The closure will allow crews to work on the bridge spanning the Highland Drive/Bitner Road connection. It’s part of a larger project to repave the interstate from Hi-Ute Ranch west of Kimball Junction to Silver Creek Junction.

The agency is planning the following additional lane closures, which will reduce traffic to one lane in one direction for three consecutive weekends starting July 30:

Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday, July 30, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2

Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9

Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

In addition to those, UDOT is cautioning drivers to expect additional night and weekend lane closures. The project is expected to be completed this fall.