Janna Young appointed interim county manager

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Council appointed Deputy County Manager Janna Young to serve temporarily as the county’s top executive following the departure of Tom Fisher at the end of the month.

Elected officials on Wednesday named Young the interim county manager effective July 30, which is one day after Fisher is expected to vacate the position. She was promoted to her current role in March 2018 after serving as the county’s director of public policy and intergovernmental affairs. Young is expected to take on the interim job for at least three months as county staffers embark on what is expected to be a lengthy recruitment and selection process.

“It’s going to take a lot more time than we think,” County Council Chair Chris Robinson said.

David Warnock, the county’s human resources director, said there is “zero chance” a new county manager will be hired by Sept. 1, but he’s already reached out to several executive recruitment firms with experience in municipal government that can help with the search. The undertaking is expected to be similar to when Fisher was hired in 2014.

The first step in the process is to create a committee of registered Summit County voters who are tasked with helping select the county’s next manager. Staffers plan to post an advertisement seeking committee members shortly. The County Council as early as its next meeting may choose five to nine members. The County Council may choose to interview the candidates or could make selections based on the information submitted. They may also opt to nominate members on their own or wait until more names are received.

The selection committee will then need to choose a recruitment firm from Warnock’s list. Companies that only provide sourcing for candidates can cost up to $10,000 while other firms taking a more hands-on approach charge around $30,000 for services.

Elected officials said the county worked with a more involved and expensive company last time a county manager was recruited. The County Council agreed it was worth paying more for better services. The firm will likely work with staffers and the selection committee to determine what qualities they’re seeking in a candidate. Then, a job listing will be drafted.

Once applications are received, the recruitment firm will review them and provide qualified individuals to the selection committee. The group will then recommend three candidates to the County Council for consideration. The County Council will make the final determination.

Warnock said the firms are ready to start working, but the recruitment and hiring process is still expected to take three to four months. He said an optimistic estimate for an employment offer being made is by the end of October with a new hire starting in November.

However, he warned, the county’s expensive housing market could cause delays. One of the first questions asked by each firm, Warnock said, was whether the County Courthouse offers employees a residence or a housing allowance. It doesn’t.

Warnock advocated for providing a housing allowance and said it would be difficult to find candidates with qualifications like five years of experience working in local government and a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business or a related field with the salary level being offered. Elected officials did not indicate what the housing allowance would be if offered.

Robinson disclosed that Fisher said the county needs to consider providing housing to his successor when he announced his departure. Robinson continued it was a struggle to find candidates for other public sector positions, like chief of the North Summit Fire District, because the individuals couldn’t find affordable housing.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson suggested advertising the county manager position to Park City-area residents first. She said people in the community have unique educational and professional backgrounds and already reside here. This could prevent the county from paying more for a candidate’s housing, officials discussed.

While residents may have an advantage over external candidates because of their familiarity with the community, County Councilor Roger Armstrong said it may not be worth the effort if applicants do not have the right skill set. He highlighted the differences between managing business finances and keeping county government operating.

Armstrong supported the use of a recruitment company to fill the post. He said he read a newspaper in Frisco, Colorado, where Fisher is moving to serve as town manager, reported the municipal government utilized a search firm to hire someone for the job and received 75 applications. Armstrong questioned if Summit County would receive a comparable response without using a third-party recruiter.

“This is the most important person that we have, arguably, in county government,” Armstrong said. “County Council members are replaceable and the voters frequently do it. I think that this is probably not one you want to see if you can build yourself.”

Elected officials are optimistic the discussion provides a path forward for the recruitment. Over the next two weeks, county staffers are planning to revise the county manager job description and will solicit nominations for the selection committee. The County Council anticipates appointing members to the group at its next meeting, which is scheduled July 27. The recruitment process may start once the committee forms.