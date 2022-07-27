Janna Young prepares to lead Summit County through transition

With longtime Summit County Manager Tom Fisher departing the County Courthouse at the end of the month, his second-in-command is preparing to help lead the county through a transitional period until a successor is named.

Deputy County Manager Janna Young said she is prepared to lead Summit County through a transitional period as interim county manager. She takes over on July 30.

Courtesy of Summit County

The Summit County Council earlier this month appointed Janna Young, the county’s deputy manager, as interim county manager, effective on July 30. Young anticipates the organization set up by Fisher will continue to function well in his absence and said her five-plus years of experience would promote a seamless transition.

“I am grateful for the confidence the County Council has in me to serve in the interim role and am excited to get to work so we can continue advancing the Council’s strategic priorities,” Young said. “ I do not anticipate the County’s work plan being affected by [Fisher’s] departure, particularly since we have such an incredible team of experienced, talented, and hard-working staff in whom I have the confidence to continue the county’s important work.”

Young’s time working with Fisher and the County Council allows her to provide a sense of continuity in operations. She plans to keep business as usual by continuing to organize staffers and partners around the county’s initiatives and goals despite several large projects that need to be finalized this year.

Some tasks, like creating a moderate-income housing plan, must be completed because of state mandates. Young said others, such as the community visioning project, emergency medical services assessment and the High Valley Transit District operations facility, to accomplish local goals and set the county up for future efforts.

“My goal is to help the organization continue to work and make progress on these important efforts and to support the Council’s vision. I am also focused on implementing policy changes and advancing budget requests that come from our employee-led cause and effect committees, which were created from an employee engagement effort earlier this year,” she said.

County staffers have already accomplished or made significant progress on much of the 2022 work plan, according to Young. Several examples include:

County staffers have already accomplished or made significant progress on much of the 2022 work plan, according to Young. Several examples include:

hiring a new transportation planning director.

earning millions in state funding for the S.R. 224 bus rapid transit project.

signing a new solid waste collections contract with Republic Services.

securing a contract to begin a biomass feasibility study in the Weber watershed and receiving $4 million for the county’s resilience fund.

approving the budget to design a new facility on the Gillmor property along the U.S. 40 corridor.

issuing the general obligation bond for open space and appointing members to serve on regional advisory committees to direct how the money is used.

finalizing a contract to assess the county’s EMS system and receive recommendations for future improvements.

Although Young has served as county manager in Fisher’s absence before, she admits the months ahead will likely be challenging as she juggles both of their work.

As deputy county manager, Young has had the opportunity to build relationships with staffers, elected officials and important community partners. She said she’ll lean on these relationships to help guide her as she leads the county through this transition to keep the important work going. Young’s experience will also allow her to “hit the ground running” without losing momentum because of her familiarity with what the county’s departments are working on as well as the County Council’s vision.

Young didn’t comment on whether she plans to apply for the county manager position when it opens. Instead, she plans to focus on preparing for the interim role and what needs to be done to lead the organization through the transition.

She credits the mentorship she received under Fisher as something that will guide her during this period. She said he always brought her into critical conversations and assigned her key initiatives to give her the knowledge and experience of everything happening in the county.

“Tom was always good about asking, ‘What is the problem we are trying to solve?’ or ‘Why are we doing this?’ which was helpful in taking a step back to evaluate if we were getting caught up in a compelling opportunity or really spending time and resources on something that was the best thing for the county,” Young said.

Another important lesson she learned from Fisher is that “bad news doesn’t get better with age,” meaning it’s better to be forthcoming with staffers, elected officials and the public about a problem and address it quickly. Young said Fisher always navigated the complicated dynamic gracefully and effectively.

The outgoing county leader will be remembered for his interest in developing talent and allowing employees to build skills and gain new experiences. He is known for being open-minded and welcomes innovation and new ideas. Young hopes to carry these traits with her in the interim.