Jury trial set in case against Summit County man charged with giving drugs to minors

A Summit County man charged with multiple felonies after, prosecutors allege, he gave drugs to minors at a party that was held in his home in Trailside is headed to trial.

Adam David Childers, 46, appeared in Summit County's 3rd District Court Monday morning with his attorney Greg Skordas. He pleaded not guilty in April to six counts of distribution of or arranging to distribute a controlled substance in the presence of a child, a second-degree felony; four counts of tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony; one count of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; and six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class B misdemeanor.

Distributing a controlled substance in the presence of a child is the most serious charge and carries a maximum penalty upon conviction of one to 15 years in prison for each count.

A three-day jury trial is scheduled Sept. 4, with a pre-trial conference set on Aug. 13. Skordas told the court he is still hoping a resolution can be reached in the case even though Childers already rejected a plea bargain.

Childers was arrested at his home on Jan. 11. He was released after posting $100,000 cash bail on Jan. 16.

Prosecutors asked the court to require Childers to undergo random drug testing, allow random visits to his home and uphold the protective orders that are in place for all the parties involved in the case.

Recommended Stories For You

"The state has received information from other parties that the defendant is using illegal drugs," Summit County Prosecutor Blake Hills told the court. "He is also not supposed to have contact with any of the witnesses and no supervised contact with children."

Judge Patrick Corum authorized random drug testing, but denied the request for random visits to his home. Childers is currently being supervised through Summit County's Adult Probation and Parole.

Childers is accused of hosting a party at his home in December that six children — ages 14 and 15 — attended, according to court documents. Documents allege Childers collected all the teen's cellphones to prevent them from documenting the party.

Prosecutors allege Childers encouraged the teens to smoke marijuana he provided and that they agreed to do so. He also invited a female stripper to the party who showed her breasts to the teens, according to charging documents.

In January, law enforcement began questioning Childers about the party. Four of the teens then went to Childers' house and recorded conservations in which he explicitly told them to lie to the police because he could get in trouble for "providing you guys drugs," charging documents state.

Prosecutors say Childers told the children to "deny, deny, deny" the accusations and keep their stories straight. Childers told them, if necessary, to say he gave them fake marijuana he got in Mexico and that the woman's breasts were covered, according to court documents.

After the police interviewed Childers and he knew an investigation was taking place, he gathered the drugs and paraphernalia to get "rid of everything that was not prescribed," according to court documents.