Kamas Valley Library branch settles in with literary programs

The Summit County Library Kamas Valley Branch has comfortably settled into literary and creative programs since it opened in the spring.

These programs include story times, film screenings and coding clubs, said Lee Whiting, branch manager.

"People are increasingly looking in different directions in growth and intellectual enhancement," he said. "Libraries can provide structure, but also a safe place for exploration, and we're here for all ages."

The weekly programs include Tech Tuesdays scheduled during the autumn and winter. The program alternates between a 3D printing course and a coding club for kids, Whiting said.

Sept. 25 will be the first session of the code club, which will run for six sessions running every other week through Dec. 4, according to Whiting. The club is designed for children 10 to 12 years old and requires sign-ups in advance.

"Kids will learn the basics of computer coding," Whiting explained. "They will follow a passport to computer science and use programming tools from Google to tell stories."

The 3D printing program is held on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Kids can come in and learn how to create their own 3D design," Whiting said. "They submit their designs, and we'll print them out and they pick them up later."

The Mirror Lake Diner purchased the 3D printer for the library, and it is sponsoring an ongoing 3D competition that is starting up next week. The winners will be announced in the winter.

For younger children, the Kamas Valley Library Branch offers an hour-long weekly baby rhyme starting at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday.

"It features the basic nursery rhymes, seasonal songs, finger play and other early literacy fun," Whiting said. "Older siblings are welcome to attend as well."

At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, the library offers a story time for children that range from toddlers to kindergarten ages. The program includes book readings, songs, dancing and creative crafts.

Speaking of creativity, the library hosts a Lego drop-in club from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday.

"We literally dump a bunch of Legos on the floor and kids can come in and build things," Whiting said. "All ages are welcome, but parents need to be mindful that the younger children don't try to swallow the pieces."

In addition to the weekly programs, the Kamas Valley Library Branch hosts monthly activities.

The book and crafting club for teens in grades seven to 12 meets from 6-7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

"This is an opportunity for students to read a book and socialize," Whiting said. "The books they read are mostly about fantasy and monsters, but they also read other books to expand their exploration."

Keeping teens in mind, the branch's Teen Advisory Board meets from 4-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month.

"The group advises on programs and what books and movies they would like the library to stock," Whiting said. "They also do some volunteer work for us at other events and collaborate with their counterparts of the other branches."

A new program that will start on Wednesday, Sept. 26, is the Mother-Daughter Book Club that will meet from 6-7 p.m.

Volunteer Jenny Polloczek will lead the club, which will be held every fourth Wednesday of the month, according to Whiting. The club is for girls 8 to 10 years old and their mothers.

This month's read is "The Fourteenth Goldfish" by Jennifer Holm. For information, contact Polloczek by calling 435-640-2844 or emailing jpolloczek@hotmail.com.

Other monthly programs include Book 2 Movies Club and an adult art class. The Books 2 Movies Club meets the second Monday of the month. Whiting said.

"They read a book, watch a film based on the book and then participate in a post-screening discussion," he said.

The book and film for Oct. 18 is "Mr. Pip," and the book and film for Nov. 15 is "Hologram for the King."

The Book 2 Film Club should not be confused with the Kamas Valley Branch Library Book Club that meets the second Monday of the month, Whiting said.

The book for October is "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead, and the November book is "My Italian Bulldozer' by Alexander McCall, he said.

The adult art drop-in class is held the second Saturday of the month, and it is taught by David Dean.

The class is for ages 16 and older, and requires Dean's permission, Whiting said.

"Dave will help artists increase their sketching, drawing and painting skills," he said. "Participants should bring their own materials, lunch, easels, drop cloths and portable tables."

Whiting said the public can also contact the library to host community-based programs.

"For example, we will host a free screening of the film 'Mindful Choice,' which is about yoga and mindfulness," Whiting said. "Megan Betty Morin, who owns the Mirror Lake Diner with her husband Gabe, has the film rights and will show the film. She wanted to give the community an opportunity to learn more about meditation and peace."

Another community event scheduled is National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

"We partner with the Summit County Clerk's Office, the Park City Library and our three Summit County Library branches for this," Whiting said. "We're an outlet where you can get applications and we can show people the online facility."

Whiting is also looking forward to the author presentation and book signing by Josi S. Kilpack, who wrote "As Wide As The Sky" under her pen name, Jessica Pack. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27.

"We are very excited to have her," Whiting said. "We hope people will attend to hear what she has to say."

For information, visit http://www.thesummitcountylibrary.org.