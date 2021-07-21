Kamas Valley set for Fiesta Days
Annual celebration a summertime tradition
Kamas is readying for Fiesta Days, the city’s annual celebration that has roots in the late 1930s and stands as a traditional marker of summer in the Kamas Valley.
While a first batch of activities occurred last Saturday, including a horse show, scholarship pageant and charity motorcycle ride, this weekend’s festivities kick off Wednesday night with volleyball in Kamas City Park at 6 p.m.
That leads into the weekend’s lineup, with events Thursday and Friday before a full day scheduled on Saturday.
Kamas Mayor Matt McCormick said he’s looking forward to the celebration, which he’s attended since before he can remember.
“It’s something that brings the entire community together,” he said, adding that the bull riding is his favorite event to attend.
The rodeo headlines Thursday’s action, starting at 8 p.m., with a kids night at High Star Ranch preceding it from 5-7 p.m.
Afterward, a dance sponsored by South Summit Ute Football is scheduled to run until 11 p.m. at the South Summit Bus Garage, 45 S. 300 East.
That dance is scheduled on Friday and Saturday, as well.
Friday features an all-day Kamas Valley treasure hunt and is headlined by the Main Street Parade at 6 p.m. and Bull Wars at 8 p.m. There will be other hometown events, including a hide race and a draft horse competition.
Saturday starts early, with a fun run for kids and adults at 7 a.m. followed by a “U-inta Hiking?” hike at 8 a.m. The Lions Club breakfast also starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. at Kamas City Park.
There are a slew of events throughout the day, including two auctions with proceeds to be given to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. McCormick said the auctions have raised about $30,000 for the hospital most years.
There is also a historical cabin setup, a kids parade, a shooting contest and chalk art displays. The demolition derby is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
For tickets and more information, call 435-783-4630 or visit kamascityut.gov or City Hall at 170 N. Main St.
Wednesday, July 21
Co-ed volleyball, 6 p.m., Kamas City Park
Thursday, July 22
High Star Ranch Kids Night, 5-7 p.m.
Rodeo, 8 p.m., $8
Dance sponsored by South Summit Ute Football, after the rodeo until 11 p.m., $5, South Summit Bus Garage, 45 S. 300 East
Friday, July 23
Kamas Valley Treasure Hunt, all day, contact Steve Mitchell at 435-659-5894
Daughters of Utah Pioneer Cabin, 2-5 p.m., 100 W. Center St.
Parade, 6 p.m., Main Street, route starting at City Hall through 530 S. Main St.
Bull Wars, 8 p.m., $8
Draft Horse Team Feed Competition, Hometown Events, Hide Race, etc.
Dance sponsored by South Summit Ute Football, after Bull Wars until 11 p.m., $5, South Summit Bus Garage, 45 S. 300 East
Saturday, July 24
Fun Run for kids and adults, 7 a.m, registration at kamascityut.gov
U-inta Hiking? Happy Trails Hike for kids and adults, 8 a.m.
Lions Club Scholarship Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Kamas City Park
Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kamas City Park
Kids Parade, 9 a.m., 300 South, no motorized or battery operated vehicles, route starting and ending at South Summit Elementary School traveling down to 100 East
Sidewalk Chalk Art, 10 a.m. to noon
Lions Club Trap Shooting Contest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Utah Firefighters Emerald Society performance, 10 a.m.
Silent Auction 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Kamas City Park, proceeds to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital
Daughters of Utah Pioneer Cabin, noon to 4 p.m., 100 W. Center St.
Princess Presentation, noon
Memories Auction, 12:30 p.m., Kamas City Park, proceeds to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital
Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.
Dance sponsored by South Summit Ute Football, after the demolition derby until 11 p.m., $5, South Summit Bus Garage, 45 S. 300 East
Sunday, July 25
Pioneer Day program, 4 p.m., Kamas City Park
Tickets and information: 435-783-4630, kamascityut.gov, 170 N. Main St.
*Source: Kamas City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sheriff’s report: Man seen kicking, throwing Park City political lawn signs
Sheriff’s report: Man seen kicking, throwing Park City political lawn signs