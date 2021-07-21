 Kamas Valley set for Fiesta Days | ParkRecord.com
Kamas Valley set for Fiesta Days

Annual celebration a summertime tradition

Summit County Summit-county |

Alexander Cramer
  

Wyatt Peterson rides in the bareback portion of the Kamas Fiesta Days' rodeo in 2018. The festival has roots dating back to the late 1930s.
Park Record file photo

Kamas is readying for Fiesta Days, the city’s annual celebration that has roots in the late 1930s and stands as a traditional marker of summer in the Kamas Valley.

While a first batch of activities occurred last Saturday, including a horse show, scholarship pageant and charity motorcycle ride, this weekend’s festivities kick off Wednesday night with volleyball in Kamas City Park at 6 p.m.

That leads into the weekend’s lineup, with events Thursday and Friday before a full day scheduled on Saturday.

Kamas Mayor Matt McCormick said he’s looking forward to the celebration, which he’s attended since before he can remember.

“It’s something that brings the entire community together,” he said, adding that the bull riding is his favorite event to attend.

The rodeo headlines Thursday’s action, starting at 8 p.m., with a kids night at High Star Ranch preceding it from 5-7 p.m.

Afterward, a dance sponsored by South Summit Ute Football is scheduled to run until 11 p.m. at the South Summit Bus Garage, 45 S. 300 East.

That dance is scheduled on Friday and Saturday, as well.

Friday features an all-day Kamas Valley treasure hunt and is headlined by the Main Street Parade at 6 p.m. and Bull Wars at 8 p.m. There will be other hometown events, including a hide race and a draft horse competition.

Saturday starts early, with a fun run for kids and adults at 7 a.m. followed by a “U-inta Hiking?” hike at 8 a.m. The Lions Club breakfast also starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. at Kamas City Park.

There are a slew of events throughout the day, including two auctions with proceeds to be given to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. McCormick said the auctions have raised about $30,000 for the hospital most years.

There is also a historical cabin setup, a kids parade, a shooting contest and chalk art displays. The demolition derby is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, call 435-783-4630 or visit kamascityut.gov or City Hall at 170 N. Main St.

Kamas Fiesta Days schedule

Wednesday, July 21

Co-ed volleyball, 6 p.m., Kamas City Park

Thursday, July 22

High Star Ranch Kids Night, 5-7 p.m.

Rodeo, 8 p.m., $8

Dance sponsored by South Summit Ute Football, after the rodeo until 11 p.m., $5, South Summit Bus Garage, 45 S. 300 East

Friday, July 23

Kamas Valley Treasure Hunt, all day, contact Steve Mitchell at 435-659-5894

Daughters of Utah Pioneer Cabin, 2-5 p.m., 100 W. Center St.

Parade, 6 p.m., Main Street, route starting at City Hall through 530 S. Main St.

Bull Wars, 8 p.m., $8

Draft Horse Team Feed Competition, Hometown Events, Hide Race, etc.

Dance sponsored by South Summit Ute Football, after Bull Wars until 11 p.m., $5, South Summit Bus Garage, 45 S. 300 East

Saturday, July 24

Fun Run for kids and adults, 7 a.m, registration at kamascityut.gov

U-inta Hiking? Happy Trails Hike for kids and adults, 8 a.m.

Lions Club Scholarship Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Kamas City Park

Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kamas City Park

Kids Parade, 9 a.m., 300 South, no motorized or battery operated vehicles, route starting and ending at South Summit Elementary School traveling down to 100 East

Sidewalk Chalk Art, 10 a.m. to noon

Lions Club Trap Shooting Contest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Utah Firefighters Emerald Society performance, 10 a.m.

Silent Auction 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Kamas City Park, proceeds to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital

Daughters of Utah Pioneer Cabin, noon to 4 p.m., 100 W. Center St.

Princess Presentation, noon

Memories Auction, 12:30 p.m., Kamas City Park, proceeds to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Dance sponsored by South Summit Ute Football, after the demolition derby until 11 p.m., $5, South Summit Bus Garage, 45 S. 300 East

Sunday, July 25

Pioneer Day program, 4 p.m., Kamas City Park

Tickets and information: 435-783-4630, kamascityut.gov, 170 N. Main St.

*Source: Kamas City

