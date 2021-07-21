Kamas Valley set for Fiesta Days

Wyatt Peterson rides in the bareback portion of the Kamas Fiesta Days' rodeo in 2018. The festival has roots dating back to the late 1930s.

Park Record file photo

Kamas is readying for Fiesta Days, the city’s annual celebration that has roots in the late 1930s and stands as a traditional marker of summer in the Kamas Valley.

While a first batch of activities occurred last Saturday, including a horse show, scholarship pageant and charity motorcycle ride, this weekend’s festivities kick off Wednesday night with volleyball in Kamas City Park at 6 p.m.

That leads into the weekend’s lineup , with events Thursday and Friday before a full day scheduled on Saturday.

Kamas Mayor Matt McCormick said he’s looking forward to the celebration, which he’s attended since before he can remember.

“It’s something that brings the entire community together,” he said, adding that the bull riding is his favorite event to attend.

The rodeo headlines Thursday’s action, starting at 8 p.m., with a kids night at High Star Ranch preceding it from 5-7 p.m.

Afterward, a dance sponsored by South Summit Ute Football is scheduled to run until 11 p.m. at the South Summit Bus Garage, 45 S. 300 East.

That dance is scheduled on Friday and Saturday, as well.

Friday features an all-day Kamas Valley treasure hunt and is headlined by the Main Street Parade at 6 p.m. and Bull Wars at 8 p.m. There will be other hometown events, including a hide race and a draft horse competition.

Saturday starts early, with a fun run for kids and adults at 7 a.m. followed by a “U-inta Hiking?” hike at 8 a.m. The Lions Club breakfast also starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. at Kamas City Park.

There are a slew of events throughout the day, including two auctions with proceeds to be given to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. McCormick said the auctions have raised about $30,000 for the hospital most years.

There is also a historical cabin setup, a kids parade, a shooting contest and chalk art displays. The demolition derby is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, call 435-783-4630 or visit kamascityut.gov or City Hall at 170 N. Main St.