Late Sen. Orrin Hatch remembered in Park City area as Republican willing to work with others

Former Sen. Orrin Hatch was a member of the U.S. Senate for 42 years and the longest-serving senator in Utah history. Hatch, who died in Salt Lake City at 88 on Saturday, is remembered by Park City-area leaders as a Republican willing to work with others.

Courtesy of the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation

Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, a longtime Republican, was remembered in the Park City area as an accommodating and engaged representative who was willing to work across the aisle.

Hatch – who was the longest-serving GOP senator in the United States – died at 88 in Salt Lake City on Saturday. He was elected to the Senate in 1976 and served seven terms from January 1977 until he retired in January 2019. Those who were involved in Park City and Summit County politics during Hatch’s tenure characterized the late senator as a staunch conservative, but one who was willing to listen to Democrats.

“He loved Park City and would do anything to help,” said former Mayor Brad Olch.

Olch, who was in office from 1990 to 2002, said his first interactions with Hatch were during his visits to town for the Senators’ Ski Cup, an annual benefit for the Primary Children’s Medical Center hosted by U.S. Sen. Jake Garn – another Republican from Utah.

After Utah was awarded the 2002 Winter Olympics in 1995, Olch went to Washington, D.C. to lobby for funds and met with Hatch in his office. Olch remembers sitting in the room and feeling welcomed by the senator. Hatch later told Olch to talk to Sen. Robert Bennett, another representative of Utah and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, about funding for the Games and that he’d support the endeavor.

“I walked away feeling good and that he was in our corner,” Olch said.

The former mayor said Hatch had a lot of influence as a longtime senator, which directly and indirectly helped Utah. He praised the late senator as a highly valued diplomat and someone willing to collaborate with others, even if they didn’t share the same political beliefs.

Over time, Hatch became known as a dealmaker and developed what some characterized as an “odd couple” friendship with late Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy. Olch said the partnership helped the pair co-write and pass a variety of legislation, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“That’s missing today,” Olch said. “The Republicans and the Democrats can all learn something from the Orrin Hatchs and the Ted Kennedys of the world.”

Looking back at Hatch’s time in office, Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright agrees the CHIP legislation is a high point. Wright took office after Hatch retired, but said he met the late senator around December 2010 during a town hall in Wanship.

Wright, who was the Summit County Democratic Party chair at the time, recalls being one of the few Democrats in the room. Participants were invited to put their names and a question down on a piece of paper, and Wright’s slip was chosen.

The question was centered on the Obama administration’s Simpson-Bowles plan, which was announced earlier in the day and proposed trillions of dollars in deficit reduction. When Hatch responded to the question, he said, “You’re the kind of Democrat I could work with,” Wright recalled. Despite the Republican Party’s firm stance of no new taxes, the message of open conversation and partnership stuck with Wright.

“Hatch was conservative but willing to compromise,” he said. “He had a reputation for his willingness to work across the aisle.”

Four weeks later, Wright and his wife were enjoying their anniversary dinner when Hatch came into the restaurant. Wright said the late senator walked past his table, recognized him and shook his hand – despite only meeting Wright once before.

Former Mayor Dana Williams, who served in office from 2002 until 2014, agreed Hatch was a welcoming senator who tried to get to know his constituents.

After the Winter Olympics, local leaders wanted to reinforce Park City’s relationships with representatives in Washington and started visiting at least twice a year, according to Williams. He regularly met with Hatch to provide updates on what was happening in the community and to develop a rapport with Congressional delegation members.

Later, the former mayor learned he and Hatch shared an interest in music. While the two men discussed politics, conversations about songwriting would often start mixing in. Though they had different backgrounds – Hatch was a devout Mormon while Williams said he belongs to “the church of Jerry Garcia” – it didn’t affect their relationship.

Williams said they were still able to work together to address topics like housing, open space and the environment that affected Park City. Hatch also helped the city with issues like mine waste and working with the Environmental Protection Agency. The late senator was also very involved in immigration and desired a more humanistic approach, according to Williams.

“He spent time on things that could be accomplished together,” he said.

Hatch visited Summit County several times during Williams’ time in office and the former mayor said Hatch always made him feel comfortable. He remembers the late senator as someone who was engaged and always interested in hearing different ideas. He said Hatch is someone who was willing to listen, even if he didn’t agree with what was being said.

“He reveled in the banter, and he always returned a phone call,” Williams said.