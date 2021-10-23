Let the sun shine in: Solar facility construction launches
80 megawatt farm is to offset Summit County’s power use
The cloudy groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday belied the future for the project that officials were celebrating — the construction of an 80-megawatt solar farm that is planned to offset the power use of major energy consumers, including Summit County.
Other beneficiaries of the project include Park City, Salt Lake City, Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort. It is set to begin operating next year.
Summit County Council Chair Glenn Wright called it an important first step. It will allow the county to reach its goal of providing 100% renewable energy to power county operations years ahead of its goal.
He estimated the power would cost 2% more than it would otherwise, adding that federal financial assistance might reduce that cost further.
