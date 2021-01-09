Malena Stevens sworn in as council starts year, chooses transit leadership
Judge Shauna Kerr, standing behind a wall of plexiglass, delivered the oath of office Tuesday evening to the newest Summit County councilor, Malena Stevens, who stood several feet away to adhere to pandemic-related protocols.
Stevens is the newest councilor, replacing Kim Carson, who retired after two terms on the county’s highest legislative body.
The other four councilors remained unchanged, and at their first meeting of 2021 Wednesday, Glenn Wright was selected as chair and Chris Robinson was named vice-chair.
The council generally rotates these positions each year.
Councilors also debated committee assignments at the meeting Wednesday, deciding that Roger Armstrong, Chris Robinson and Doug Clyde would be named to the Snyderville Basin Transit District board.
Mass transit is one of the county’s key priorities and it plans to essentially start a new transit district this year. It has set a June 30 deadline to break away from Park City Transit and operate the routes that run in the county, with an eye toward creating a larger regional system.
Armstrong, replacing Carson, will join Robinson as the county representatives on the Joint Transit Advisory Board, which provides governmental oversight of Park City Transit and also includes elected officials and staffers from Park City.
Wright expressed interest in those positions, but Armstrong indicated that the amount of work likely required in starting the new transit district would be challenging for the council chair to accomplish.
Malena Stevens is sworn in as the newest Summit County councilor on Tuesday. In its first meeting of the year on Wednesday, the council named three members to the influential new transit district.