Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Snyderville Basin neighborhood
Authorities say one man killed another during a dispute at their residence
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of murder Thursday after, authorities say, he shot and killed a housemate who lived in a basement apartment below him during an altercation at their Snyderville Basin residence.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men got into a dispute in the early morning hours Thursday while drinking alcohol. The men left the residence, on Countryside Circle in the Highland Estates neighborhood, but only the 58-year-old man returned.
Shortly before 7 a.m., a woman who was walking her dog in the area discovered the other man’s deceased body in the grass outside the residence. The victim had a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased man as John Krieg, who was 50.
When deputies reported to the scene, they discovered the 58-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his hand. He was detained for questioning and later booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of a number of charges, including murder and discharging a firearm.
The Park Record does not typically name suspects accused of crimes before they have been formally charged.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Snyderville Basin neighborhood
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of murder Thursday after, authorities say, he shot and killed a housemate who lived in a basement apartment below him during an altercation at their Snyderville Basin residence.