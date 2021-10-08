Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Snyderville Basin neighborhood

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of murder Thursday after, authorities say, he shot and killed a housemate who lived in a basement apartment below him during an altercation at their Snyderville Basin residence.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men got into a dispute in the early morning hours Thursday while drinking alcohol. The men left the residence, on Countryside Circle in the Highland Estates neighborhood, but only the 58-year-old man returned.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a woman who was walking her dog in the area discovered the other man’s deceased body in the grass outside the residence. The victim had a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased man as John Krieg, who was 50.

When deputies reported to the scene, they discovered the 58-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his hand. He was detained for questioning and later booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of a number of charges, including murder and discharging a firearm.

The Park Record does not typically name suspects accused of crimes before they have been formally charged.