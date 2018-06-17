Man charged in May hit-and-run accident in Oakley

A 54-year-old man who prosecutors say was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Oakley that left a motorcyclist in critical condition in May is now facing felony charges.

Mark Alfred Mayr, of Richmond, was charged in Summit County's 3rd District Court in early June with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and failure to stop at a serious injury accident, a third-degree felony. A second-degree felony, the most serious charge, is punishable by one to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mayr on June 4 and his bail was set at $50,000. However, he had not been taken into custody as of Friday morning, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. An initial court date for Mayr has not been set.

The charges stem from an alleged incident of road rage on May 7 in Oakley. Two motorcyclists were traveling along S.R. 32 when a white Chevy Malibu tried to run them off the road, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege that when one of the motorcyclists was behind the Chevy Malibu, the driver, later identified as Mayr, slammed on his brakes, causing the motorcycle to smash into the rear of the car.

The motorcyclist, identified as Mason Leavitt, was flown in a medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital, where it was determined he sustained a broken back and bleeding on the brain, charging documents state. He was wearing a helmet and riding a registered off-road dirt bike.

The vehicle fled the scene after the accident. Law enforcement located a white Chevy Malibu belonging to Mayr two days later in Summit County, documents state. The rear of the vehicle allegedly had a tire print consistent with the motorcycle's.

Mayr told police he had been driving his vehicle in the Oakley area the day of the crash and told his father he was involved in a crash with a motorcycle, court documents state.