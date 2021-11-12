Man killed in Kamas car crash
A man was killed in Kamas on Thursday when his vehicle was struck by an oncoming car, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on S.R. 32 in Kamas, according to a news release. A Subaru Outback heading southbound crossed into the opposite lane and “spun perpendicular” to the lane. An Audi traveling northbound hit the passenger side of the Subaru.
The driver of the Subaru was killed, while the driver of the Audi was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, authorities said.
S.R. 32 was closed for 3 1/2 hours while authorities investigated the crash.
The name of the victim had not been released by Friday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Man killed in Kamas car crash
A Subaru Outback heading southbound on S.R. 32 in Kamas crossed into the opposite lane and “spun perpendicular” to the lane. An Audi traveling northbound then hit the passenger side of the Subaru. The driver of the Subaru was killed.