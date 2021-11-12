Man killed in Kamas car crash

A man was killed Thursday in a car crash on S.R. 32 in Kamas. The man was driving a Subaru Outback that crossed into the opposite lane, where it was struck by another vehicle.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

A man was killed in Kamas on Thursday when his vehicle was struck by an oncoming car, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on S.R. 32 in Kamas, according to a news release. A Subaru Outback heading southbound crossed into the opposite lane and “spun perpendicular” to the lane. An Audi traveling northbound hit the passenger side of the Subaru.

The driver of the Subaru was killed, while the driver of the Audi was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, authorities said.

S.R. 32 was closed for 3 1/2 hours while authorities investigated the crash.

The name of the victim had not been released by Friday morning.