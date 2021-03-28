Man killed in Oakley car crash
Driver ejected in single-vehicle incident
A man died in a single-vehicle car crash early Sunday morning in Oakley, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of S.R. 32 and New Lane. A news release indicated the man was driving a Subaru Legacy, which left the road and struck an embankment before becoming airborne and hitting a power pole. The driver, who was the only person in the Legacy, was ejected from the vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not immediately release his name or additional details.
Authorities are investigating whether the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
