Man killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Summit Park





A Salt Lake County man died in Summit Park Wednesday after a parked van slid on ice and pinned him, according to a statement from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

“The incident was nothing short of a weather-related tragic accident,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a Summit County snowplow driver who witnessed the accident.

The man, who was in his 40s, got out of the delivery-style cargo van after parking it on St. Moritz Strasse. Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said the man had put the vehicle in park, but it began sliding on ice down the hill.

The snowplow driver witnessed the man move behind the vehicle to try to stop its slide, according to the statement, but the van ran the man over and trapped him between the vehicle, a snowbank and a tree.

The statement indicated medical personnel from the Park City Fire District attempted to resuscitate the man at the scene before he succumbed to his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to the man’s family and friends, and indicated his name would not be released until authorities were able to notify his family.