Man shoots son in the leg during a family fight in Summit County

A man shot his son in the leg during a family fight at their home in eastern Summit County early Friday morning, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Andrew Wright, with the Sheriff's Office, said dispatch received a call just after 7 a.m. about a domestic violence situation between family members that involved a gun at a home on Hoytsville Road.

A 26-year-old man who lived in the home was allegedly intoxicated and had become combative with at least two younger siblings, Wright said. As the man continued to attack family members, his father unsuccessfully tried to intervene.

At some point, Wright said, the man's father grabbed a hand gun and shot the man in the upper calf. He said the man's father immediately ran across the street to a neighbor's house and urged them to call 911.

The injured man was transported to Park City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Wright said.

No arrests had been made as of 10:30 a.m. An investigation was underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and if it was an act of self-defense, which is defined as an individual using the force necessary to stop someone from causing serious bodily injury or death to themselves or someone else.

Wright was unsure whether the gun was permitted. But, he said, it is not unlawful for someone to possess guns in their homes, unless they are a restricted person.

"At this point it is a matter of figuring out exactly what happened," Wright said. "Deputies secured the weapon and are interviewing family members to determine if charges are appropriate or whether this was a case of self-defense."