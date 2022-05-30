Memorial Day ceremony returns after 2-year hiatus

Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Berger stands at attention as “The Star-Spangled Banner” is performed during this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony. Berger, who is a member of the Honor Guard, presented the American flag during the posting of the colors at the Park City Cemetery on Monday.

David Jackson/Park Record

The unofficial start of summer was met with snow and cold, but it didn’t stop Park City-area residents from remembering what the day is really about.

Dozens braving the winter-like conditions gathered on Monday to honor the fallen as part of a Memorial Day ceremony at the Park City Cemetery. The event, hosted by Park City American Legion Post 14, was not held the last two years because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but attendees seemed pleased about its return.

Around 50 people watched as the Park City Treble Makers opened the ceremony with performances of patriotic songs like “Danny Boy,” “Shenandoah,” “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee)” and “Let Freedom Ring.”

Park City American Legion Post 14 Commander Meredith Reed welcomed the crowd and thanked them for attending despite the Rocky Mountain spring weather. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard performed the posting of the colors and the Treble Makers sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“After a pandemic break, it’s good to be back together,” said Reed, who served as a chaplain in the Air Force.

She provided a brief history of the observance of Memorial Day, which was first called Decoration Day in 1868 after the Civil War. The first celebration was intended to honor the 750,000 soldiers who died while serving in the U.S. military during the war by decorating their graves. More than 100 years later, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971.

“We gather together to remind the nation of what this day truly represents by paying tribute and remembering the lives of those lost in the U.S. armed services and the sacrifices made by their families,” Reed said. “Let us resolve not to let their sacrifice be in vain but to celebrate their lives in their memory, and to dedicate ourselves to serving the highest ideals of this country.”

Park City Mayor Nann Worel, who gave the keynote address, thanked the crowd for attending and said she was amazed by the number of veterans buried in the Park City Cemetery. Before taking the stage, she said she saw graves of soldiers who fought in the Spanish-American War, World War II and the Vietnam War and looked forward to coming back to see where other veterans served.

Worel, who served as a nurse in the Navy, spoke of her experience caring for wounded soldiers who returned from war. She said she listened to their stories of bravery and witnessed the grief, distress and pride they felt.

Worel also recognized the courage of families whose loved ones sacrificed their lives and thanked them for their part in ensuring their soldiers are never forgotten, “raising up their memory like a flag.”

The time of year of Memorial Day is fitting, too, Worel said. It comes after a long winter as spring brings a feeling of renewal and strength.

“I love the visual that every year spring flowers bloom to remind us that we must never forget our responsibility as citizens to remember the nation’s brave fallen men and women, whether they died on foreign lands in battle or whether they spent a lifetime in uniform of one of our armed services, as my own father did,” she said.

Worel recited a message from President Joe Biden’s Memorial Day address in Arlington National Cemetery asking God to protect U.S. troops, shine a light on the fallen and bring comfort to America’s Gold Star families.

“Our nation owes you and those you have lost a tremendous debt that we can never fully repay. On Memorial Day, we vow to honor their memories and support the families, caregivers and survivors they left behind,” Worel said, quoting Biden’s speech. In her own words, she added, “God bless those deployed today in harm’s way, providing us the opportunity to enjoy this snowy morning in our great nation.”

Following her remarks, the Honor Guard fired a three-volley salute and a trumpeter performed taps. A riderless horse, which symbolizes the loss of a leader, wearing a World War I-era saddle was then led through the cemetery by a member of the Sheriff’s Posse.

The American flag was flown at half-staff until noon on Monday to mourn the dead and was later raised to full staff to honor the living.