Memorial Day dedication set for East Side towns

A Memorial Day tour of East Side cemeteries will culminate with a dedication of a veterans memorial in Coalville. The memorial was made possible with tens of thousands of dollars of community donations, as well as in-kind donations of construction, landscaping and other work.

Courtesy of Gordon Hill

A coalition of veterans and supporters will end their tour of East Side cemeteries this Memorial Day with a stop at the Coalville Cemetery, where the group will officially dedicate a memorial to the area’s service members.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning in Wanship, the group will visit six East Side cemeteries, according to Gordon Hill, commander of American Legion Post 93.

The schedule is as follows:

• 8 a.m., Wanship

• 8:30 a.m., Hoytsville

• 9:15 a.m., Henefer

• 9:45 a.m., Echo

• 10:35 a.m., Upton

• Noon, Coalville

Hill said the cemetery stops will be brief, with an announcement and veterans firing three volleys before heading on. He said the tour is an effort to recognize the veterans that are buried in the East Side cemeteries, and that participants are usually met by local residents who bear witness, some placing flowers on the graves.

“All of those towns have some vets, both ones that have passed away and ones that have served. We have members in our post from all of our little towns, I believe,” Hill said. “… It’s important to recognize vets and those who have served, and especially on Memorial Day, those who have given their life.”

In Coalville, there will be a 45-minute program with songs and speakers, Hill said, a veteran’s memorial dedication originally planned for Veterans Day last November.

The memorial is the result of tens of thousands of dollars of community donations, including from the Coalville City Council, as well as in-kind donations from local construction, landscaping, lumber and fabricating companies.

“I think the military in general and veterans are certainly appreciated by the local community, and I think that’s why we didn’t have too much trouble raising the money,” Hill said last fall, before the dedication was delayed by the pandemic. “There were a lot of donations that made this happen.”