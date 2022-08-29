Men arrested after deputies discover more than 100 pounds of marijuana on I-80

A Minnesota man and a Florida man were arrested on Aug. 22 after Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

Summit County Sheriff Logo

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

The car was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 166 when deputies stopped it for not having valid insurance, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ran the license plate through a database which informs them whether a vehicle has valid insurance, which is required under Utah law, according to Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Wright.

Deputies noticed the faint odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle during the traffic stop and deployed a K9, which alerted them to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies discovered 22 marijuana joints, THC pods, 115 pounds of raw marijuana and 12.6 pounds of THC resin, according to the report. A 38-year-old Minnesota man and a 26-year-old Florida man were arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

It is well known by the Sheriff’s Office that drug runners use I-80 to move narcotics east from California toward the Midwest and head back west once they receive payment.