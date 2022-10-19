Michael Franchek withdraws Summit County Council candidacy

Michael Franchek, the Libertarian running for Summit County Council, announced Tuesday he is withdrawing his candidacy.

The self-proclaimed government watchdog and critic of the Park City government said he was inspired to run for Seat E, which is currently occupied by Democrat Glenn Wright, who is not seeking reelection, to make a difference in the community.

However, Franchek said, he now realizes he can make a positive contribution by allowing “effective people to step up and take a seat in local government.” He endorsed Republican candidate John “Jack” Murphy, who faces Canice Harte, the Democratic nominee, in the November election.

“I am convinced that I can contribute better while operating outside the constraints that public office would impose,” Franchek said in a statement announcing his withdrawal. “Jack Murphy is a wonderful man with a large heart and the passion to be a voice of diversity in the Council and the safeguard of quality of life in this special place. Jack has done more for Summit County during his candidacy than any Councilor that I can recall.”

As a Libertarian, Franchek previously said he considered himself conservative but believes in individual rights and freedom of expression without government interference. He criticized “cries for diversity, equity, inclusion…while basic family values and freedoms are eroded” and the “echo chamber” of local government being heavily controlled by the Democratic Party in the statement.

Franchek launched his County Council campaign in March after an unsuccessful run for Park City Council in 2021. The same year, he filed a lawsuit against the Park City government and four members of the Park City Police Department after a 2019 confrontation with officers.

The Summit County Clerk’s Office planned to mail ballots on Tuesday. They should arrive later in the week. People who are not yet registered to vote must do so by Oct. 28 to cast a ballot.