More hateful graffiti reported outside Summit Park residence

A Summit Park woman who has been the target of hateful graffiti outside of her home reported on Sunday her place was vandalized again.

The woman told authorities graffiti was spray-painted on her outside apartment wall while she was at work. Images of the suspect were captured on a home-security camera that the woman installed following the vandalism.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Wright said the suspect is believed to be a male juvenile who lives in the same apartment complex. Deputies planned to contact property management for assistance in identifying him.

“We still don’t know a motive,” Wright said. “It appears to be a juvenile, so once we ID him, we should be able to get more information on why he’s doing this.”

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the initial incident in June, which is when the woman reported homophobic and racist messages, as well as vulgar images, appeared outside her apartment three times in one day.

The woman purchased paint to cover the graffiti after the first incident, but a short time later, she reported her door was covered with additional offensive images and language. Her car was also spray-painted.

At the time, Wright said, it was unclear whether the suspect harassing the woman intended to target her. The woman, who is Latina and doesn’t have any LGBTQ family members, told authorities she was unaware of who might be responsible. The language could lead the case to be investigated as a hate crime, depending on the motive.

Wright estimated the woman has filed three separate reports since the initial one was made on June 17.