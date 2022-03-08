Morgan man rescued after being buried in avalanche in Summit County

Summit County Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to an avalanche at 1:40 p.m. on Monday near Whitney Reservoir. A snowmobiler, a 44-year-old Morgan man, was buried in the slide but was dug out and appeared to be in good health.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office

Summit County Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to their first avalanche call this season after a 44-year-old Morgan man was caught in a snowslide.

The man was riding with three other snowmobilers near Whitney Reservoir on Monday afternoon when he traveled up a steep, northern slope with fresh snow, and likely triggered the avalanche, according to Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

The group called for help around 1:40 p.m. when both the man and the snowmobile became buried in the snow. The man’s hand was sticking out, which allowed the group to locate him and quickly start digging him out.

“That’s probably what saved his life,” Wright said.

The man was unconscious when the group reached him. He later woke up before Search and Rescue arrived and appeared to be alert and breathing. A medical helicopter responded to the scene but the man refused service, according to Wright.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued a warning for rising danger in the backcountry just days before the incident. The accumulation of new, heavy snow overloaded the slopes by burying persistent weak layers and increasing the likelihood of an avalanche.

Avalanches do not occur randomly and are triggered naturally or by people skiing, snowboarding or riding snowmobiles. They occur on slopes steeper than 30 degrees and require a buried base layer to be topped by a slab — which is a strong layer of snow over a weaker layer.

Summit County Search and Rescue crews and a medical helicopter were dispatched to an avalanche on Monday near Whitney Reservoir.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office

The Utah Avalanche Center advises people to check its avalanche forecast, which is updated every day, to see travel advice and danger ratings before traveling into backcountry terrain. Wright also encouraged users to travel in groups and ensure they have the appropriate training and equipment.

The avalanche forecast and additional information can be found at the Utah Avalanche Center website, utahavalanchecenter.org.