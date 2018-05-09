Motorcyclist injured in road rage incident in eastern Summit County

An apparent midafternoon bout of road rage on an eastern Summit County road on Monday left an 18-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Two motorcyclists were traveling along S.R. 32 near mile marker 15 in Oakley at 3:45 p.m. when a white passenger car passed the pair and began tapping the brakes, a report from the Highway Patrol states.

One of the motorcyclists attempted to catch up to the car when the driver hit the brakes, causing the motorcycle to smash into the rear of the car, the report states. It is unclear how fast the car and motorcycle were traveling at the time of the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was flown in a medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital with head injuries. He was listed in critical condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Lt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol said he was wearing a helmet and riding a registered off-road dirt bike.

The passenger car fled the scene after the accident. Law enforcement had not located the car or the driver by Wednesday afternoon. The passenger car is believed to be a white newer model Chevy Malibu with minor damage to the rear from the tire of the motorcycle.

Royce said the driver of the car could face a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. An investigation was underway.

"We need to find out what that driver knows and we need to get their side of the story because this kid was injured pretty badly," Royce said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle and driver involved is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 435-615-3600.