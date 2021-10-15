Murder charge filed in death of Snyderville Basin man

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

The Summit County Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed a first-degree felony murder charge in the death of a Snyderville Basin man earlier this month.

James Kip Ramsdell, 58, is accused of shooting and killing John Krieg, his housemate, during a dispute in the early morning hours of Oct. 7. Ramsdell faces a potential penalty of life in prison if convicted, and was being held without bail at the Summit County Jail.

Krieg, a longtime Summit County resident, and two other people rented a basement apartment from Ramsdell in the Highland Estates neighborhood, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Charging documents tell of the bloody aftermath of a physical fight between the two housemates that culminated in Krieg’s death.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Summit County dispatchers received a report of a human body outside of a home on Countryside Circle. As deputies and medical personnel were securing the area, an intoxicated man, later determined to be Ramsdell, approached the scene, according to a probable cause statement. Deputies asked him to leave, and he entered the home.

That was the first residence deputies visited to gather information about the incident, and they encountered a visibly intoxicated Ramsdell, as well as another housemate.

Ramsdell had a gunshot wound to his hand and injuries to his knuckles, according to the statement. Ramsdell’s hand injuries were consistent with being in a physical fight and with injuries observed on the victim’s face.

A blood trail, including smeared handprints, appeared to show that Ramsdell was shot in the hand in the basement of the home. The other housemate told deputies Ramsdell may have shot himself in the hand.

The housemate told deputies he was trying to sleep when he heard a gunshot around 1 a.m., according to charging documents. He said Ramsdell told him not to call the police and that he saw Ramsdell put the gun in his pocket.

The three later went outside, where Ramsdell and Krieg were fighting. According to the statement, the housemate told deputies Ramsdell told him to go inside and that Ramsdell later returned to the house alone. When the housemate asked where Krieg was, Ramsdell said he did not know.

The housemate went outside and found Krieg’s body. He checked for a pulse and could not find one, according to the statement. He then went inside and told Ramsdell that Krieg was dead. The housemate told deputies that Ramsdell told him not to call the police. The housemate complied because Ramsdell still had a gun.

Deputies found in the home a .22 caliber pistol with two spent casings, one empty chamber and two live rounds, according to charging documents.

Deputies ask anyone with additional information relating to the incident to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3601.