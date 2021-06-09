New mayors likely in Oakley, Coalville and Francis

New mayors are likely in Oakley, Coalville and Francis, highlighting East Side races. In Hideout, Mayor Phil Rubin filed for reelection a half hour before the deadline.

The weeklong period for candidates to file for municipal office ended Monday, and highlights included a flurry of last-minute filings that necessitated a primary in Oakley, nearly a dozen people running for three positions in Coalville and the Hideout mayor filing for reelection with a half hour to spare.

Mayors and at least two councilors are up for election in municipalities across the state, and there will be contested mayoral elections in Hideout, Coalville and Oakley.

There will likely be new mayors in Oakley, Coalville and Francis, as the incumbents did not file to run again, while in Henefer and Kamas, the incumbents are running unopposed, and will retain their positions barring successful write-in campaigns.

Most Summit County municipalities will not need to hold primaries, which are required when the number of candidates is more than double the amount of open seats.

Primary elections would be held Aug. 10, while the write-in filing window is set to expire Aug. 30.

The deadline to register to vote prior to a primary is July 30, though voters can still fill out a provisional ballot on Election Day.

South Summit

Francis is likely to cancel its election, as three candidates have filed for three open seats.

Jan Brussel, a planning commissioner, has filed to run for mayor, with incumbent Mayor Byron Ames opting against seeking another term.

Incumbent City Councilor Shana Fryer and Clayton Wilson Querry each declared their candidacy for City Council.

In Kamas, Mayor Matt McCormick is running for another term and no one filed to challenge him.

In the City Council race, four candidates are seeking two seats, which incumbents Garry Walker and Allen McNeil did not file to reclaim.

Kandilee Sauter, Jessica Allen Bateman, Natalie Ruth Souza and David W. Darcey will be on November’s ballot, with the top two vote-getters to be named to the council.

In Oakley, two candidates are vying for mayor after incumbent Wade Woolstenhulme decided he would not run again.

Zane Woolstenhulme and Councilor Joe B. Frazier have filed for the city’s top office.

For City Council, three candidates filed paperwork just before Monday’s deadline, according to City Recorder Amy Rydalch, bumping the total to seven candidates for two seats and necessitating a primary.

The candidates are: incumbents Steve Wilmoth and Kelly Kimber, joined by Eric Kendell Woolstenhulme, Clayton Page, Betty Ann Heck, Marissa Dillman and Jane Sorensen Lewis.

North Summit

After years of increased civic engagement in public meetings debating the Wohali golf-course community, nearly a dozen Coalville residents have filed to run for office.

Incumbent Mayor Trever Johnson did not file to seek another term and three candidates have announced they would seek the office: Councilor Tyler Rowser, Lynn Wood and Mark R. Marsh.

The three candidates will be winnowed to two in the August primary.

A primary will be necessary for the City Council race, as well, with eight candidates declaring for two seats. Incumbents Rodney Robbins and Cody Blonquist did not file to run again.

The candidates are: Louise Willoughby, Stefanie Bowen, Brandon Brady, Kelly Ovard, Gibeon Robbins, Drew Robinson, Steven B. Richins and Christopher Horne.

In Henefer, Mayor Kay Richins filed for another term and is running unopposed.

Incumbent Councilor Detton Fawcett filed for reelection, while Councilor Matthew Shill did not. Casey R. Ovard filed to take his seat, and with three candidates vying for three seats, it is likely the election will be canceled.

Hideout

In Hideout, Mayor Phil Rubin filed for reelection about 30 minutes before the deadline, according to Clerk Alicia Fairbourne. He will be running against Dean Heavrin.

No primary will be needed for the Town Council, as four incumbents filed to fill four seats, with the two additional positions on the ballot because of previous mid-term appointments.

Councilors Chris M. Baier, Ralph Severini, Carol Haselton and Robert Nadelberg all filed for reelection, with Nadelberg and Haselton vying for two-year terms and Baier and Severini running for four-year terms.

The Town Council election will likely be canceled, barring a write-in campaign.