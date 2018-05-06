New mixed-use development proposed near U.S. 40 and Silver Summit

The application for a major commercial and residential development near the intersection of Silver Creek Drive and U.S. 40 shows a shopping center with restaurants and a grocery store, along with condominiums and an amphitheater.

Summit County's newest proposed mixed-use development would be located at the Silver Summit roundabout, where Silver Creek drive and Old Highway 40 intersect. The development would be comprised of two sites: 15 acres at the corner of the Home Depot roundabout and about 4 acres at the junction of Promontory Road and Silver Creek Drive, according to the application Marketplace at Silver Creek LLC submitted to the Planning Department on March 13.

Marketplace Commons would include 178 residential units and 98,000 square feet of potential restaurant, retail, office and live/work spaces. The area would be anchored by a 62,000-square-foot grocery store that could be built in two phases.

The developers are proposing a brew pub, micro hotel, retail complex and drug store, according to Henry Sigg, a principal with Marketplace at Silver Creek LLC. A parking garage with up to 500 spaces, as well as a natural amphitheater and stage area, are also proposed at the site.

"The timing is so perfect for this," Sigg said. "Another market in that location will ease a lot of pressure and provide a lot of need, and create a tremendous sense of community gathering at this location in relation to the new preserve site and retail uses we are proposing there."

As part of the project, the developers are seeking to increase height allowances for the acceptance of transfer density housing units currently owned by the county.

"As the developer, our opinion and, we feel that the consensus of the community, would be that the Silver Summit area is underserviced for the residents," Sigg said. "With the onset of the Silver Creek Village Center and some of the stuff going on out there, our vision for the property is to create a mixed-use development with retail and housing that provides critically needed services to that side of the Basin."

Sigg said the goal is to provide these services in an area that can draw traffic away from Kimball Junction.

"The location has the ability to really become a tremendous amenity to the Basin in terms of traffic mitigation and providing essential service," he said.

Pat Putt, Summit County's community development director, said the project is intriguing because of what it could bring to the area, especially as construction gets underway at the Silver Creek Village Center, southeast of the Interstate 80/U.S. 40 interchange. That development is slated to include 1,290 residential units and 50,000 square feet of commercial space.

"(The Marketplace at Silver Creek Center project) could potentially bring a mix of commercial and retail there, along with this residential component, which will include its own affordable housing on site," he said. "What I think is interesting about this is the grocery store element. With the growth in Promontory and Silver Creek Village everyone will have to have somewhere to get their groceries."

Putt also mentioned the site's proximity to a 461-acre property the county recently purchased adjacent to the Triangle Parcel, located east of the U.S. 40 and Interstate 80 interchange.

"The Council would like to set about 100 acres aside for development," he said. "Plans haven't been finalized, but the idea is to get a bunch of open space and with the left over land accommodate a lot of other community needs."

Putt suggested the property could be a site for affordable housing, as well as a new location for Recycle Utah. But, he added, "A lot of people will want a slice of acreage and the Council will have to narrow that down." He said the area will be ripe for community housing because of its location near recreation, a trail system and transit.

When the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission was updating the General Plan a couple of years ago, Putt said, staff wasn't shy about highlighting the potential for the area east of U.S. 40.

"If in 20 years you wanted to put a pushpin in the epicenter of where most full-time people living and working in the Park City area is, that will likely be one of those significant areas," he said.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is expected to review the project during a work session on Tuesday, May 22. Most of the uses in the application are allowed and conditioned, but planning staffers want to discuss height and parking issues with the planning commissioners, according to Ray Milliner, Summit County planner.

"We want to talk about that and see what the planning commissioners' view is on it and how they should proceed," he said.