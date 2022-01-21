New ordinance will allow East Side property owners to install solar energy systems

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

The future of renewable energy on the East Side just got a lot brighter with the adoption of an ordinance by the Summit Council Council on Wednesday.

The council voted to accept changes to the Eastern Summit County Development Code that will allow residents to have solar energy systems on their properties.

Previously, the code included no language on the structures, which caused them to be prohibited. Now, private property owners can install solar systems in walls, windows or roof tiles as well as roof-mounted systems and ground-mounted systems.

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission held public hearings and reviewed the regulations for solar energy systems in September 2020 as well as January and March 2021, according to a staff report submitted to the Summit County Council. The commission reviewed the findings and recommended that the elected officials adopt the amendment.

The County Council held several public hearings to review the language changes. The commission provided an updated draft to the council on Jan. 12, and returned on Wednesday after making a few additional changes at the council’s request.

Under the new regulations, private property owners are allowed to install solar systems but must regulate and mitigate the systems’ impacts on their neighbors. The code includes limitations to the size of the systems and where they can be placed.

The adoption of the ordinance is aligned with several goals established in the Eastern Summit County General Plan.

One goal is to develop policies “that promote stewardship of natural resources and address environmental issues” in Eastern Summit County while ensuring development protects natural resources like water and clean air. The plan also mentions implementing measures that promote energy conservation and the development of renewable energy on the East Side.

Another aspect was to develop land-use codes that help address the diverse interests and desires of East Side residents.

“The eastern Summit County general plan was developed to ensure that the rural, agricultural, and small-town character of the eastern portion of the county shall remain, even in the presence of growth and change. The county intends to assure the managed, proper and sensitive development of land to protect and enhance these desired qualities and the lifestyle that exists,” the Eastern Summit County Code states.

The County Council’s vision statement, meanwhile, states that it will “implement plans and policies to secure, preserve and protect our water, land and air quality for the present and future” through environmental stewardship and leadership.

According to the report, solar energy systems reduce the need for electricity generated by fossil fuels.

Officials are also hopeful the new ordinance will help reduce the overall energy load in Summit County and will aid in long-term sustainability goals.

Summit County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.