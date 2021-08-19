New Park City fire chief named after death of previous leader

Newly named Park City Fire Chief Robert Zanetti, right, shakes hands with Michael Howard, chair of the district's administrative control board. Zanetti was named chief Wednesday after 32 years with the district.

Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

The Park City Fire District has a new chief.

Robert Zanetti, a 32-year department veteran who was former Chief Paul Hewitt’s second in command, was named to the position on Wednesday.

The Summit County Council’s appointment formalized the interim role Zanetti had filled since Hewitt died last month from injuries sustained in an off-duty accident.

Zanetti has worked for the district in various capacities for decades, including managing personnel and daily operations, according to a press release from the district. His most recent role was that of deputy chief.

Chief Zanetti lives in Park City, according to the release, and spends his free time recreating in and around Summit County.

“I’m honored to lead in this community where I have lived and worked for the past 35 years,” Zanetti said. “I will continue to ensure the needs of our residents and visitors are cared for and addressed.”

His appointment came amid one of the most significant wildfire scares in the county’s history, when thousands of residents were evacuated from Summit Park and surrounding neighborhoods due to the Parleys Canyon Fire.

County Council Chair Glenn Wright said Zanetti contributed significantly to those firefighting efforts.

Michael Howard, who chairs the district’s administrative control board, said Zanetti would be a great chief.

“Though of course we’ll all miss Chief Hewitt. He was a great leader,” Howard said. “But Bob will be able to step right in and take over, and the district will just continue on.”

Councilor Roger Armstrong also touted Zanetti’s appointment as important for the district’s continuity. He said Hewitt had spent time mentoring a younger generation of the district’s leadership team.

“Chief Hewitt, this is important for his legacy as well. … This is one step in a larger time horizon,” Armstrong said.

The contract approved by the council is to run through 2026. It calls for a $159,000 annual salary plus $22,000 in annual housing-related compensation as well as the use of a vehicle and full health and retirement benefits.

Armstrong and his fellow councilors approved it unanimously.

“Chief Zanetti has 30-plus years of experience and he worked remarkably closely with Chief Hewitt and I know from personal conversations with Chief Hewitt that he placed very high value on Chief Zanetti and his skill sets and his advice,” Armstrong said. “Personally, I’m grateful Chief Zanetti has elected to stay on.”