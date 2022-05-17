New update provided on Tech Center project

Aerial view of the Park City Junction LLC owned property, also known as the Dakota Pacific development project.

The development firm pursuing a large project at the Tech Center site in Kimball Junction has provided Summit County with an update on the proposal nearly five months after it was met with opposition.

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt said he was contacted by the real estate developer, Dakota Pacific, who said they were working on a revised concept around two weeks ago. Last week, he returned to his office to find a package containing concise, brief details about the project.

Putt said Planning Department staff have started going through the details of the plan, which is not considered a resubmittal but more of a revision, and it will likely evolve in the coming weeks. Dakota Pacific paused the project in December amid intense pushback from residents and said it would return with something it hoped would meet the community’s needs.

The initial plan included 1,100 residential housing units, a hotel, office space and commercial space. Under the revised plan, the hotel has been eliminated, and the number of units has dropped to 895, with 30% of those designated as affordable housing. Approximately 100,000 square feet that would have been for residential use in the original plan was converted to office space because of the reduction.

The overall square footage of the project has been cut, too. According to Putt, the initial plan was around 1.675 million square feet, while the revised version is closer to 1.5 million. He said the other changes, like increasing open space by over four acres and maintaining the percentage of parking, aren’t as crucial as aspects of the plan may be reworked over time.

In a prepared statement, Jeff Gochnour, the director of development for Dakota Pacific Real Estate, said the firm is dedicated to making the project work.

“We continue working on our revised plan and coordinating with County staff in an effort to present it to the County Council in the coming weeks. Our commitment remains strong to developing a mixed-use community that helps meet the needs of Kimball Junction and the broader community,” he said. “Addressing the area’s significant lack of affordable and attainable housing, increasing job opportunities, utilizing sustainable development practices, and connecting the site with its neighbors via pedestrian and bike trails, remain key drivers to a project that we believe will responsibly address the challenges of growth and change in Summit County.”

One key piece of information missing is a revised traffic study. Putt said the topic was a top discussion point among community members last year, and it’s about three weeks away from completion. The information will likely utilize Utah Department of Transportation data, which Putt said will be important in determining precision and how the traffic model is used. The results could also be peer-reviewed.

“It’s too early to render an opinion until we have that,” Putt said.

With that information, the Planning Department will return before the Summit County Council, likely this summer, for a work session. Putt said staffers would walk elected officials through the revisions and help facilitate a public process. He anticipates several work sessions before a public hearing is held.

It’s unclear at this time how H.B. 462, a bill that requires certain counties to create a Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone, or HTRZ, will influence the project. Putt said the legislation, which offers a solution to the housing crisis by promoting mixed-use, multi-family and affordable housing developments within a certain radius of public transit stations, will likely come up in later discussions.

Several county officials have speculated that Dakota Pacific influenced the Utah Legislature to add the provision, which some argue gives developers more freedom when submitting proposals.

The County Council will then vote on the Tech Center proposal after having the chance to understand how it’s changed and hear from community stakeholders. Putt said officials must decide if the new plan is superior and if it addresses issues like traffic and connectivity.

“The most important thing is that the community is aware we received this,” Putt said. “There will be significant public vetting and the opportunity to respond.”