Summit in 60: Newpark project postponed, Rotary honors community staples

A controversial condo project at the center of the Newpark Plaza has been postponed amid controversy and community feedback centered around its design. A Summit County Council vote on the issue is set to come later this month as a result.

The Park City Rotary Club bestowed the honors of “citizen of the year” upon Craig Cooper and Charlie Sturgis, two longtime community members. The awards were given for the years the two men have spent supporting community organizations and initiatives.

The Summit Water Distribution Company is seeking nearly $18M in damages from the estate of one of its founders and several others. The company, which provides water to the Snyderville Basin, claims the money was misappropriated by the defendants.

The annual Frontier Days celebration in Francis is set to take place over Labor Day weekend. The east side community will close out the summer by recognizing its rural traditions.

