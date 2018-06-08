No charges filed yet in rollover on S.R. 224

Charges are still pending following a crash on May 23 that left a man with critical injuries when he rear-ended another vehicle while driving nearly 100 mph on S.R. 224 near Silver Springs Drive, police say.

Sgt. Jay Randall, of the Park City Police Department, said Friday that the investigation was ongoing. He said investigators are awaiting lab results and are unable to release any additional information until formal charges are filed. The driver's name has not been released.

"But, there will be charges filed in this case," he said.

The Summit County Attorney's Office has not received the case for screening, according to Margaret Olson, county attorney.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on May 23 when police say the man's Porsche Cayenne smashed into the rear of a Subaru, causing the Porsche to roll. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, which crashed near the intersection of S.R. 224 and Silver Springs Drive. A driver and passenger in the Subaru were uninjured.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling 90 to 100 mph at the time of the accident. The posted speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 miles per hour. At the time of the crash, investigators were looking into impairment as a possible factor.